Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Queensland Bauxite Ltd    QBL   AU000000QBL4

QUEENSLAND BAUXITE LTD (QBL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Queensland Bauxite Ltd to Acquire International Health Food Brands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 04:50am CEST
to Acquire International Health Food Brands

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Queensland Bauxite Limited (ASX:QBL) (or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has entered into a Heads of Agreement with Sebastian and Samuel Edwards (HHC) to acquire their Health Food Brands.

Sebastian & Samuel Edwards are the owners and directors of Hemp Hulling Co (HHC), of which QBL's subsidiary Medical Cannabis Limited (MCL) owns 55%. The business relationship between QBL/MCL and HHC and the Edwards family has developed significantly during 2018. The expertise and work ethic of the Edwards family on behalf of the development of MCL has been impressive.

Seb & Sam Edwards are the founders of Organic Markets Direct (OMD), a major wholesaler of health foods that include Hemp Seed products, Chia Seeds, Green Leaf Stevia, Cacao, Buckwheat, Brown Rice and other well known health foods.

The Edwards have established Australian & International brands EM Super Foods, Australian Grown Naturals (AGN), Black Bag and OMD. These brands are 100% owned by T12 Holdings Pty Ltd, and should assist significantly in the distribution and production of QBL/MCL's suite of nutritional hemp products.

Organic Markets Direct via brands AGN & OMD, are Australia's largest exporter of Chia Seeds (Australian Grown) into Vietnam, Singapore and Hong Kong. MCL now has direct access to these markets, through this new deal with the Edwards brothers.

QBL, in discussion with the Edwards, felt the time was right that these brands are merged with QBL/MCL, and create one large Health & Wellness Food group underpinned by QBL/MCL's expanding hemp business. This is a true whole-food collective of street market knowledge, corporate knowledge and experience. This newly combined group has a common passion for Australian grown and selective high-end imported health foods.

The terms of the acquisition is an issue of 21,621,622 QBL shares in return for 100% of the shares in T12 Holdings Pty Ltd. This acquisition is subject to shareholder approval to be sought at the upcoming shareholder meeting.

QBL prides itself on connecting dots, finding the right people to enhance its core values, who can produce profits and are motivated to continually do it better. With this new acquisition/merger QBL/MCL have connected with an entire hard-working family, which includes Peter Edwards from VitaHemp. A solid foundation has now been firmly established for QBL/MCL, creating an infrastructure which is now primed for expansion into the burgeoning multi-billion dollar Health Foods market in Australia.



About Queensland Bauxite Ltd:

Queensland Bauxite Limited (ASX:QBL) is an Australian listed company focused on the exploration and development of its bauxite tenements in Queensland and New South Wales. The Company's lead project is the South Johnstone Bauxite Deposit in northern Queensland which has rail running through the project area and is approximately 15-24 kilometres from the nearest deep water port. The Company intends to become a bauxite producer with a focus on commencing production at South Johnstone as early as possible. The Company also pursues additional investment opportunities, and has agreed to acquire a 100% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Limited, an Australian leader in the hemp and Cannabis industries, and a 100% shareholding in Medcan Australia Pty Ltd, a company with an ODC cultivation and production License and a DA approved Cannabis production and manufacturing facility.



Source:

Queensland Bauxite Ltd



Contact:

Queensland Bauxite Ltd
Tel: +61-2-9291-9000

For further information or any queries please email the Company at:
sfeldman@queenslandbauxite.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUEENSLAND BAUXITE LTD
04:50aQueensland Bauxite Ltd to Acquire International Health Food Brands
AW
04:49aQUEENSLAND BAUXITE LTD (ASX : QBL) to Acquire International Health Food Brands
AQ
08/03QUEENSLAND BAUXITE LIMITED : - Suspension from Official Quotation
AQ
08/03QUEENSLAND BAUXITE : QBL - Ground-breaking Discovery in Medicinal Cannabis Resea..
AQ
08/03QUEENSLAND BAUXITE LIMITED : - Request for Trading Halt
AQ
08/03QUEENSLAND BAUXITE LIMITED : - Recompliance Update
AQ
08/01Queensland Bauxite Ltd Ground-breaking Discovery in Medicinal Cannabis Resea..
AW
08/01QUEENSLAND BAUXITE LTD (ASX : QBL) Ground-breaking Discovery in Medicinal Cannab..
AQ
08/01Queensland Bauxite Ltd Quarterly Report
AW
08/01QUEENSLAND BAUXITE LTD (ASX : QBL) Quarterly Report
AQ
More news
Chart QUEENSLAND BAUXITE LTD
Duration : Period :
Queensland Bauxite Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Sholom Dovber Feldman CEO, Secretary & Executive Director
Pnina Feldman Executive Chairman & Head-Business Development
Meyer Gutnick Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert R. Coenraads Principal Project Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEENSLAND BAUXITE LTD-35.09%0
NORSK HYDRO-24.81%11 504
ARCONIC-24.07%9 857
ALCOA CORPORATION-18.08%8 289
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD-28.33%8 112
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-53.52%7 636
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.