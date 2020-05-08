Peach State Health Plan : and Quest Diagnostics Team Up to Increase Access to COVID-19 Testing in Underserved Communities

ATLANTA, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peach State Health announced today a collaboration with Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, to increase access to real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) COVID-19 testing in critical areas of need Georgia. Through this collaboration, Peach State Health Plan will facilitate the distribution of approximately 1,000 Quest COVID-19 test kits each week to Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), including The Family Health Centers of Georgia, headquartered in Atlanta and Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, headquartered in Savannah. The FQHCs will conduct testing as part of a broader initiative to test persons who are symptomatic and asymptomatic in our underserved communities.

"We are proud to join forces with Peach State Health Plan and Quest Diagnostics to enhance COVID-19 testing capacity," said Governor Brian Kemp. "COVID-19 testing allows healthcare providers and state officials to quickly identify cases, target hotspots with more resources, protect our communities, and provide timely information to the public. We encourage Georgians who are symptomatic and critical infrastructure workers to schedule a virtual screening and get tested at one of 50 sites across the state. Together, we will keep our families safe and emerge stronger than ever."

This collaboration leverages Peach State Health Plan's extensive network of critical safety net providers to ensure that testing capacity is routed to where it is needed most. As part of the collaboration, Peach State Health Plan will provide oversight and training to ensure test kits are received and processed efficiently. Distribution of kits began May 6 and Quest Diagnostics will conduct the COVID-19 testing through its network of laboratories across the United States.

"Collaborations like these allow us to leverage our capabilities to do our part in making sure our communities, including those who need it most, have access to the health care services they need," said Pam Shipley, Interim CEO, Peach State Health Plan.

"Our relationship with Peach State Health Plan and Quest will bring life-saving COVID-19 testing into our communities. Testing is critical for treating our patients and preventing future outbreaks," said Dr. Michael W Brooks, CEO, The Family Health Centers of Georgia and Mr. Albert B Grandy, Jr, CPA, CEO Curtis V Cooper Primary Health Care. " We are pleased with Peach State Health Plan and Quest's ongoing commitment to Federally Qualified Health Centers and underserved populations."

Peach State Health Plan members are encouraged to contact the Family Health Centers of Georgia at 1-800-935-6721 and Curtis V. Cooper Primary Care at 912-527-1000 for additional information about testing. Members can also find more information about COVID-19 and how Peach State Health Plan can support them at www.pshp.com.

About Peach State Health Plan

Peach State Health Plan is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter, and its Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan. Peach State Health Plan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-line healthcare enterprise. For more information visit www.pshp.com.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

About COVID-19 Testing by Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics is at the forefront of response to the COVID-19 pandemic, working to broaden access to laboratory insights to help us all lead healthier lives. We provide both molecular diagnostic and antibody serology tests to aiding the diagnosis of COVID-19 and immune response. Our COVID-19 test services are based on tests that have received or are expected to receive FDA emergency use authorization and which also meet our high standards for quality. We provide data on COVID-19 testing to various federal and state public health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and participate in studies with government and private institutions, aiding COVID-19 public health response and research.

Through our team of dedicated phlebotomists, couriers, air fleet team, and laboratory professionals, Quest Diagnostics won't stop until quality testing is broadly available to patients and communities across the United States.

For more information about the latest developments with our COVID-19 testing, visit: newsroom.questdiagnostics.com/COVIDTestingUpdates

SOURCE Peach State Health Plan