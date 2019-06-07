QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated - DGX

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX).

On June 3, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had been notified by a billing services vendor that, between August 1, 2018 and March 30, 2019, an unauthorized user had gained access to data for nearly 11.9 million patients, including credit card numbers and bank account information.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Quest’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Quest’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

