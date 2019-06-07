Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Quest Diagnostics    DGX

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS

(DGX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated - DGX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX).

On June 3, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had been notified by a billing services vendor that, between August 1, 2018 and March 30, 2019, an unauthorized user had gained access to data for nearly 11.9 million patients, including credit card numbers and bank account information.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Quest’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Quest’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Quest Diagnostics shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-dgx/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
06/07QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INVESTIGATION INIT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
06/06FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP : is Investigating Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) on ..
PR
06/03QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : says personal data of 11.9 million patients breached
AQ
06/03QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/29QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Now Participating in NCI-MATCH Precision Medicine Clinical T..
PU
05/17QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/17QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisc..
AQ
05/14QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
05/13QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : To Speak At The UBS Global Healthcare Conference
PR
04/29QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 688 M
EBIT 2019 1 251 M
Net income 2019 762 M
Debt 2019 3 576 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 17,83
P/E ratio 2020 15,95
EV / Sales 2019 2,19x
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Capitalization 13 270 M
Chart QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
Duration : Period :
Quest Diagnostics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 99,5 $
Spread / Average Target 0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen H. Rusckowski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark J. Guinan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lidia L. Fonseca Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay G. Wohlgemuth Chief Medical Officer, Senior VP-R&D, Medical
Gail R. Wilensky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS17.39%12 922
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-18.85%69 359
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)1.25%42 114
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE17.16%22 731
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS32.34%16 122
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES3.90%10 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About