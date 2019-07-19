Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Quest Diagnostics    DGX

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS

(DGX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated - DGX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX).

On June 3, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had been notified by a billing services vendor that, between August 1, 2018 and March 30, 2019, an unauthorized user had gained access to data for nearly 11.9 million patients, including credit card numbers and bank account information.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Quest’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Quest’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Quest Diagnostics shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-dgx/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
10:51pQUEST DIAGNOSTICS INVESTIGATION INIT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
07/18QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Welcomes New Members to the Global Diagnostics Network (GDN)
PR
07/17QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Named one of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusi..
PU
07/17QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Catholic Health Services Partners with Quest Diagnostics to ..
PR
07/12QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Novartis Offers Free Genetic Mutation Testing Program for Ad..
AQ
07/12SHARECARE : names Quest Diagnostics its preferred laboratory partner to advance ..
PR
07/09QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : To Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results On July 23
PR
07/09QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Launches New Consumer-Initiated Lyme Disease Tests Through Q..
PU
07/09QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Notice Provided to Individuals Regarding AMCA Data Security ..
PU
07/05QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 688 M
EBIT 2019 1 236 M
Net income 2019 750 M
Debt 2019 3 793 M
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,23x
EV / Sales2020 2,15x
Capitalization 13 341 M
Chart QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
Duration : Period :
Quest Diagnostics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 101,32  $
Last Close Price 99,28  $
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen H. Rusckowski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark J. Guinan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lidia L. Fonseca Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay G. Wohlgemuth Chief Medical Officer, Senior VP-R&D, Medical
Gail R. Wilensky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS21.14%13 554
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-13.77%73 399
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)13.48%48 344
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA19.60%22 984
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS38.47%17 235
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES14.26%12 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group