Quest Diagnostics : Acquires the Clinical Laboratory Services of Boston Clinical Laboratories in Massachusetts

SECAUCUS, N.J. -- December 2, 2019 - Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has acquired certain assets of the clinical laboratory services business of Boston Clinical Laboratories (BCL), a Waltham-based regional provider of laboratory services.

BCL's patients and providers now have access to Quest's broader range of diagnostic services, a larger network of patient service centers, and access to unique tools, such as the company's Quanum™ suite of healthcare information technologies and data analytics. BCL services will transition to the Quest Diagnostics state-of-the-art laboratory in Marlborough, Mass. Financial terms were not disclosed.



'Our acquisition of Boston Clinical Laboratories strengthens our ability to deliver our innovative, high value diagnostic services to patients and providers in the greater Boston metropolitan area,' said Karthik Kuppusamy, Vice President and General Manager, Quest Diagnostics.



'Given increasing reimbursement pressures on today's labs, now is the right time for BCL to transition the business,' Hossein Bayat, M.A., Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, Boston Clinical Laboratories. 'Quest's commitment to patient care, high-value innovation and deep local roots makes it the right organization to build on BCL's vision of outstanding lab services that improve human health.'

Quest Diagnostics provides the broadest menu of innovative diagnostic services at overall lower cost than other providers. According to an analysis by the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission, Quest offers the most cost-effective pricing on 10 common lab tests as compared to several hospital and other laboratory providers in the state.

