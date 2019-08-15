Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Quest Diagnostics    DGX

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS

(DGX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/14 04:01:52 pm
99.53 USD   -1.94%
06:46aQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
08/07Viacom Brings on Garfield To Roster -- WSJ
DJ
08/06Viacom, Hungry for Hits, Gobbles Up Garfield
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Quest Diagnostics : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 06:46am EDT

SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share, payable on October 21, 2019 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on October 4, 2019.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 46,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-300901661.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
06:46aQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
08/07Viacom Brings on Garfield To Roster -- WSJ
DJ
08/06Viacom, Hungry for Hits, Gobbles Up Garfield
DJ
07/24QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
07/23QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/23QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
07/19QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INVESTIGATION INIT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
07/18QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Welcomes New Members to the Global Diagnostics Network (GDN)
PR
07/17QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Named one of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusi..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group