Quest Diagnostics : Dedicates Special Hours for Non-COVID-19 Testing for Older and Highly Vulnerable Patients

SECAUCUS, N.J., March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its "Peace of Mind" program, Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is taking extra measures to ensure individuals who are the most vulnerable to adverse COVID-19 outcomes have special VIP-level access to the company's 2,250 patient service centers across the United States.

Through this new program individuals who are 60 years or older or have other conditions known to raise the risk of an unfavorable outcome from COVID-19 will have special access to these centers during the first hour of each day each center opens. Patients may schedule an appointment or, in centers that allow for walk-ins, show up without an appointment. To identify a nearby center and the time it opens, please go online to: www.QuestDiagnostics.com/Appointment

Quest Diagnostics patient service centers are not accepting patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 and are not collecting specimens for COVID-19 testing. The personnel at these centers are trained in collecting a range of specimens, including blood and urine, for various medical health conditions, but not respiratory specimens for COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses such as influenza. Quest recommends concerned individuals contact their healthcare provider directly about COVID-19 testing. Quest is accepting and performing testing on COVID-19 specimens submitted by healthcare providers across the United States.

In addition, Quest Diagnostics has implemented other precautionary measures to provide all patients with access to a safe, healthy environment. In addition to regular deep cleaning of its centers, the company is:

Fostering social distancing by limiting the number of chairs in patient service centers to no more than 10

Where available, handing out hand-buzzers to patients after they register, allowing patients to return to their vehicles if they prefer until they are buzzed for their appointment

Staffing the doors of many centers with an escort to facilitate access

"With the COVID-19 pandemic capturing global attention, it's easy to forget that there are many patients who have significant health risks who require regular laboratory testing," said James E. Davis, Executive Vice President, General Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics. "Our 'Peace of Mind' program aims to give the most vulnerable patients access to laboratory testing in a safe, healthy environment. COVID-19 requires a team effort, and this is one step we at Quest are taking to foster a safe environment for all of us."

The program will be available in select locations beginning today and nationwide on Monday, March 23.

Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives.

