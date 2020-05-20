Quest Diagnostics : Governor Murphy, Walmart, and Quest Diagnostics Announce Partnership to Expand Testing Capacity in New Jersey

TRENTON - Governor Phil Murphy, Walmart, and Quest Diagnostics today announced that seven Walmart stores across New Jersey will open COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites beginning on May 22. The testing sites, which are supported by state and local officials, Walmart, and Quest Diagnostics, will test adults who meet Centers for Disease Control and state and local criteria on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers, and others with symptoms of COVID-19, and those in high-risk groups without symptoms.

'A strong testing program is one of the foundational principles for New Jersey's road back to restart and recovery,' said Governor Murphy. 'I am incredibly grateful for our partnership with Walmart and Quest Diagnostics to expand our testing capacity and bring these critical testing resources into our communities to increase access for our residents.'

'Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing throughout New Jersey during this unprecedented time,' said Jennifer Hoehn, Walmart Public Affairs Director for New Jersey. 'We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open these sites and help our community.'

COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites will open Friday, May 22, in the parking lots of Garfield, North Bergen, Kearny, Flemington, Burlington, Howell, and Mount Laurel Walmart stores located at:

174 Passaic St, Garfield , NJ 07026

, NJ 07026 2100 88th St, North Bergen , NJ 07047

, NJ 07047 150 Harrison Ave, Kearny , NJ 07032

, NJ 07032 152 NJ-31 N, Flemington , NJ 08822

, NJ 08822 2106 Mt Holly Rd, Burlington Township , NJ 08016

, NJ 08016 4900 U.S. Hwy #9, Howell Township , NJ 07731

, NJ 07731 934 NJ-73, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054

Details regarding the testing sites:

The sites are open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

NOTE: The sites will be closed for Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, but will open Tuesday, May 26, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and resume its regular schedule on Wednesday.

Testing is for adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers, and others with symptoms of COVID-19, and those in high-risk groups without symptoms.

Individuals must be 18 years and older.

The testing sites will require an appointment through Quest's MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.

Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check, and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

The sites will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest's dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

The sites will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.

While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.

For everyone's safety and for the privacy of those being tested, media should not attempt to enter the testing site. Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.