Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Quest Diagnostics    DGX

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS

(DGX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Quest Diagnostics : Governor Murphy, Walmart, and Quest Diagnostics Announce Partnership to Expand Testing Capacity in New Jersey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 02:34pm EDT

TRENTON - Governor Phil Murphy, Walmart, and Quest Diagnostics today announced that seven Walmart stores across New Jersey will open COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites beginning on May 22. The testing sites, which are supported by state and local officials, Walmart, and Quest Diagnostics, will test adults who meet Centers for Disease Control and state and local criteria on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers, and others with symptoms of COVID-19, and those in high-risk groups without symptoms.

'A strong testing program is one of the foundational principles for New Jersey's road back to restart and recovery,' said Governor Murphy. 'I am incredibly grateful for our partnership with Walmart and Quest Diagnostics to expand our testing capacity and bring these critical testing resources into our communities to increase access for our residents.'

'Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing throughout New Jersey during this unprecedented time,' said Jennifer Hoehn, Walmart Public Affairs Director for New Jersey. 'We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open these sites and help our community.'

COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites will open Friday, May 22, in the parking lots of Garfield, North Bergen, Kearny, Flemington, Burlington, Howell, and Mount Laurel Walmart stores located at:

  • 174 Passaic St, Garfield, NJ 07026
  • 2100 88th St, North Bergen, NJ 07047
  • 150 Harrison Ave, Kearny, NJ 07032
  • 152 NJ-31 N, Flemington, NJ 08822
  • 2106 Mt Holly Rd, Burlington Township, NJ 08016
  • 4900 U.S. Hwy #9, Howell Township, NJ 07731
  • 934 NJ-73, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054

Details regarding the testing sites:

  • The sites are open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.
  • NOTE: The sites will be closed for Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, but will open Tuesday, May 26, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and resume its regular schedule on Wednesday.
  • Testing is for adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers, and others with symptoms of COVID-19, and those in high-risk groups without symptoms.
  • Individuals must be 18 years and older.
  • The testing sites will require an appointment through Quest's MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.
  • Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check, and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.
  • The sites will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
  • Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.
  • Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest's dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.
  • The sites will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.
  • While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.

For everyone's safety and for the privacy of those being tested, media should not attempt to enter the testing site. Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.

Disclaimer

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 18:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
02:34pQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Governor Murphy, Walmart, and Quest Diagnostics Announce Par..
PU
07:27aQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Arkansas Health & Wellness, Arkansas Total Care and Quest Di..
PR
05/18QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
05/13QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events..
AQ
05/11QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Prices $550 Million of Senior Notes
PR
05/11ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS : and Quest Diagnostics to Broaden Availability of CO..
PR
05/08PEACH STATE HEALTH PLAN : and Quest Diagnostics Team Up to Increase Access to CO..
PR
05/05QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
05/04QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
05/04QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 215 M
EBIT 2020 833 M
Net income 2020 508 M
Debt 2020 3 548 M
Yield 2020 2,02%
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,53x
EV / Sales2021 2,27x
Capitalization 14 740 M
Chart QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
Duration : Period :
Quest Diagnostics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 116,07 $
Last Close Price 110,22 $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen H. Rusckowski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark J. Guinan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jay G. Wohlgemuth Chief Medical Officer, Senior VP-R&D, Medical
Gabrielle Wolfson SVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Gail R. Wilensky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS2.11%14 740
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-14.38%83 144
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-29.73%35 065
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA10.98%23 417
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-1.28%16 233
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED77.66%13 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group