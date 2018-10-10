Log in
Quest Diagnostics : Launches the Global Diagnostics Network (GDN) to Improve Healthcare by Increasing Access to Diagnostic Insights Around the World

10/10/2018

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced today jointly with other leading diagnostic services providers the formation and launch of the Global Diagnostics Network (GDN). The GDN is a strategic working group of diagnostic laboratories, each committed to unleashing and sharing local innovation to increase global access to diagnostic science, information, and services - ultimately generating enhanced diagnostic insights to improve the delivery of global healthcare.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)

Collectively, this worldwide community of healthcare leaders has a presence in countries with more than half of the world's population across all continents. In addition to Quest Diagnostics, GDN charter members are Al Borg Medical Laboratories, Dasa, GC Labs, KingMed Diagnostics, Primary Health Care and SYNLAB.

"The Global Diagnostics Network will help solve some of the world's most pressing healthcare challenges by enabling fast and consistent access to leading diagnostic innovations and best practices," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, President and CEO, Quest Diagnostics. "As we met with regional lab leaders over the past year, it became clear that we can accelerate the development and delivery of advanced diagnostics and diagnostic insights by bringing together our peers and sharing best practices."

GDN initiatives will benefit patients, healthcare providers, referring practitioners, pharmaceutical innovators, government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and academic institutions. Starting priority areas of focus include a global launch platform for high quality companion diagnostics and the creation of an emerging pathogen preparedness network to expedite infectious disease research and response. Additional initiatives will be rolled out based on regional and global priorities.  

"The GDN collaboration will open up new opportunities by removing silos around unique knowledge and resources," commented Carrie Eglinton Manner, Senior Vice President, Advanced Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics. "We see this as a pragmatic approach to driving growth and excellence for all network members, while providing customers global access to innovations in diagnostics science, information, and service delivery."

For more information about the GDN, please visit  www.globaldiagnosticsnetwork.com.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes.  Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 45,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Quest, Quest Diagnostics, and all associated Quest Diagnostics registered or unregistered trademarks are the property of Quest Diagnostics. All third-party marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-launches-the-global-diagnostics-network-gdn-to-improve-healthcare-by-increasing-access-to-diagnostic-insights-around-the-world-300727218.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics


© PRNewswire 2018
