Quest Diagnostics : Launches the Global Diagnostics Network (GDN) to Improve Healthcare by Increasing Access to Diagnostic Insights Around the World

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced today jointly with other leading diagnostic services providers the formation and launch of the Global Diagnostics Network (GDN). The GDN is a strategic working group of diagnostic laboratories, each committed to unleashing and sharing local innovation to increase global access to diagnostic science, information, and services - ultimately generating enhanced diagnostic insights to improve the delivery of global healthcare.

Collectively, this worldwide community of healthcare leaders has a presence in countries with more than half of the world's population across all continents. In addition to Quest Diagnostics, GDN charter members are Al Borg Medical Laboratories, Dasa, GC Labs, KingMed Diagnostics, Primary Health Care and SYNLAB.

"The Global Diagnostics Network will help solve some of the world's most pressing healthcare challenges by enabling fast and consistent access to leading diagnostic innovations and best practices," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, President and CEO, Quest Diagnostics. "As we met with regional lab leaders over the past year, it became clear that we can accelerate the development and delivery of advanced diagnostics and diagnostic insights by bringing together our peers and sharing best practices."

GDN initiatives will benefit patients, healthcare providers, referring practitioners, pharmaceutical innovators, government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and academic institutions. Starting priority areas of focus include a global launch platform for high quality companion diagnostics and the creation of an emerging pathogen preparedness network to expedite infectious disease research and response. Additional initiatives will be rolled out based on regional and global priorities.

"The GDN collaboration will open up new opportunities by removing silos around unique knowledge and resources," commented Carrie Eglinton Manner, Senior Vice President, Advanced Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics. "We see this as a pragmatic approach to driving growth and excellence for all network members, while providing customers global access to innovations in diagnostics science, information, and service delivery."

