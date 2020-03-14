Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Quest Diagnostics    DGX

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS

(DGX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Quest Diagnostics : Media Statement about COVID-19 Testing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 04:37pm EDT

Posted March 14, 2020 1:30 pm ET

For more information, members of the media may contact us at: mediacontact@QuestDiagnostics.com

On March 9, 2020, Quest Diagnostics introduced a new lab-developed test for COVID-19*. Health care providers anywhere in the U.S. are now able to order this new test from Quest. This molecular test detects nucleic acid of the virus that causes COVID-19 in respiratory specimens.

Quest Diagnostics currently performs its COVID-19 lab-developed test at our Quest Diagnostics Infectious Disease laboratory in San Juan Capistrano (SJC), California.

COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving situation. Here's what we are doing:

  • Quest is working with other labs through our trade association, the American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA), to rapidly expand capacity across the country. As ACLA estimates in a media statement issued March 13, 2020, 'once additional FDA-approved high-throughput testing is available on large diagnostic platforms next week, the industry expects its capacity to be increased to more than 20,000 tests per day. Assuming there are no delays or shortages of necessary materials and supplies, commercial capacity is expected to exceed 280,000 tests per week by April 1.'
  • We are rapidly expanding testing capacity, bringing up our new lab-developed test in our high-complexity laboratories in Chantilly, VA and Marlborough, MA the week of March 16, 2020.
  • With an FDA-approved high-throughput test now available, we also expect to significantly expand testing at several regional Quest Diagnostics laboratories by the end of March. These additional laboratories are located in major cities, including Dallas; Teterboro, NJ; Miami; Los Angeles; Chicago; Kansas City; Pittsburgh; and Phoenix. Plus, the roll out of these tests in major cities means patients will have closer access to testing
  • With these two labs and our lab in California performing our COVID-19 lab-developed test and with testing with an IVD test kit, we expect to have capacity toperform approximately 10,000 tests a day by the end of next week and approximately 20,000 tests a day by the end of the month.

About the Quest Diagnostics Lab-Developed Test

The Quest Diagnostics lab-developed test detects nucleic acid in respiratory specimens of patients meeting the clinical criteria of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for COVID-19 testing.  The test is performed on respiratory specimens collected by healthcare providers and forwarded to Quest Diagnostics. We report results of our COVID-19 testing to public health labs, consistent with guidelines.

Providers should not refer any patient suspected of (persons under investigation) or confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 to a Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Center or other phlebotomy site. We appreciate the efforts of the media to educate the public that we are not accepting individuals suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 at these locations.

Healthcare providers should visit our dedicated site for more information.

*The test has not been FDA cleared or approved or authorized. The test has been validated according to CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments), but FDA's independent review of this validation is pending.

Disclaimer

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated published this content on 14 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2020 20:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
04:37pQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Media Statement about COVID-19 Testing
PU
03/12QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Elects Wright Lassiter III to Board of Directors
PR
03/09Cabot, Clorex rise; Marathon Oil, Wells Fargo fall
AQ
03/06QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Report
CO
03/05QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : to Launch Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Test
PR
02/28Think the S&P 500 is in bad shape? Its components look worse
RE
02/26QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : To Speak At The Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
PR
02/26QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Report
CO
02/24QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Report
CO
02/18QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 883 M
EBIT 2020 1 206 M
Net income 2020 787 M
Debt 2020 3 691 M
Yield 2020 2,32%
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,11x
EV / Sales2021 2,05x
Capitalization 12 914 M
Chart QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
Duration : Period :
Quest Diagnostics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 112,00  $
Last Close Price 96,77  $
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen H. Rusckowski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark J. Guinan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jay G. Wohlgemuth Chief Medical Officer, Senior VP-R&D, Medical
Gabrielle Wolfson SVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Gail R. Wilensky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-9.38%12 914
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-19.72%77 780
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-29.45%35 296
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-11.43%19 293
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-10.73%14 694
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED5.61%9 688
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group