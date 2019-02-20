Quest Diagnostics : Partners With Houston Healthcare to Deliver High-Value, Innovative Laboratory Services

SECAUCUS, N.J. and WARNER ROBINS, Ga., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, and Houston Healthcare are teaming up to enhance the quality and value of diagnostic services to patients and their doctors through a new partnership agreement under which Quest will provide full laboratory management services for Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.

"We are pleased to partner with Houston Healthcare, a premier healthcare system in central Georgia," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, President and CEO, Quest Diagnostics. "In today's pressurized health care environment, health systems like Houston Healthcare are turning to Quest for help executing in their lab strategy. Each relationship begins and ends with how can we help, so they can focus on what they do best, providing quality care to their patients."

Under the agreement Quest will provide management expertise, laboratory equipment, supplies and procurement processes for both hospitals, in addition to providing reference testing for both hospitals.

"We are pleased to partner with Quest Diagnostics to benefit from their innovative technologies, scale, and commitment to quality," said Charles Briscoe, Chief Operating Officer and Acting CEO of Houston Healthcare. "With the ongoing challenges and opportunities in healthcare, this new relationship allows us to remain focused on improving patient care and outcomes, while teaming up with a leader in the field who has access to the most sophisticated diagnostic equipment available."

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 45,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com .

About Houston Healthcare

Houston Healthcare offers an impressive array of healthcare services using advanced technology in multiple locations throughout Houston County. Facilities include two fully accredited acute care hospitals with a combined capacity of 282 beds, three urgent care centers, several outpatient facilities and employed physician practices. These entities serve over 300,000 people every year. Such growth and expansion has been driven by one purpose—taking care of the people that call Houston County and surrounding communities home.

