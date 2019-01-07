Log in
Quest Diagnostics : To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Financial Results On February 14

01/07/2019

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on Thursday, February 14, 2019, before the market opens.  It will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss the results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on that day. 

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-455-0391 within the U.S. and Canada, or 773-756-0467 internationally, using the passcode: "Investor." The earnings release and live webcast will be posted on www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor. The company suggests participants dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call. 

A replay of the call may be accessed online at www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor or by phone at 866-424-7881 for domestic callers or 203-369-0869 for international callers, no passcode is required. Telephone replays will be available from approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 14, 2019 until midnight Eastern Time on February 28, 2019.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes.  Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 45,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

