Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Quest Diagnostics    DGX

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS

(DGX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Quest Diagnostics : To Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results On July 23

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 01:49pm EDT

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced that it will report second quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, before the market opens.  It will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss the results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on that day. 

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-455-0391 within the U.S. and Canada, or 773-756-0467 internationally, using the passcode: "Investor." The earnings release and live webcast will be posted on www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor. The company suggests participants dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call. 

A replay of the call may be accessed online at www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor or by phone at 800-871-1320 for domestic callers or 402-280-1688 for international callers; no passcode is required. Telephone replays will be available from approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on July 23, 2019 until midnight Eastern Time on August 6, 2019.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 46,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-to-release-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-july-23-300881879.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
01:49pQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : To Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results On July 23
PR
10:12aQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Launches New Consumer-Initiated Lyme Disease Tests Through Q..
PU
10:12aQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Notice Provided to Individuals Regarding AMCA Data Security ..
PU
07/05QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/21QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INVESTIGATION INIT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
06/10Third medical testing company impacted by AMCA breach as Congress seeks answe..
AQ
06/10National Cyber Security Alliance Tips Amid Massive Quest Leak
AQ
06/07QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INVESTIGATION INIT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
06/06FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP : is Investigating Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) on ..
PR
06/03QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : says personal data of 11.9 million patients breached
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About