Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Quest Diagnostics    DGX

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS (DGX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Quest Diagnostics : To Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results On October 23

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 10:32pm CEST

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced that it will report third quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, before the market opens. It will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss the results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on that day. 

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-455-0391 within the U.S. and Canada, or 773-756-0467 internationally, using the passcode: "Investor." The earnings release and live webcast will be posted on www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor. The company suggests participants dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call. 

A replay of the call may be accessed online at www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor or by phone at 866-483-9044 for domestic callers or 203-369-1586 for international callers, no passcode is required. Telephone replays will be available from approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on October 23, 2018 until midnight Eastern Time on November 6, 2018.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes.  Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 45,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-to-release-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-october-23-300725407.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
10:32pQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : To Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results On October 2..
PR
10:02pQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : to Sell India Diagnostics Business to Strand Life Sciences
PR
10/04QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Couple in their 60s found dead in murder-suicide behind stri..
AQ
10/04QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/03QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : $14,762,234 Federal Contract Awarded to Quest Diagnostics
AQ
10/02Q-- REFERENCE LABORATORY : Visn 22
AQ
09/29QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : SC workers failing drug tests less often as the state grappl..
AQ
09/27QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : acquires anatomic pathology provider
AQ
09/26QUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Partners With RMC Health System to Deliver High-Value, Innov..
PU
09/25OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ : OXFD) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:04pQuest Diagnostics to sell India medical diagnostics unit 
09/27Quest Diagnostics acquires PhenoPath 
09/25Quest Diagnostics to acquire U.S. lab operations of Oxford Immunotec 
09/24LabCorp takes issue with dismissal of lawsuit over Medicare cuts for lab test.. 
09/24Quest Diagnostics acquires ReproSource 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.