Quest sees Q2 revenue above estimates on demand for COVID-19 testing services

07/13/2020

July 13 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics reported preliminary second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Monday, largely due to growing demand for its COVID-19 testing services.

The company said revenue fell 6% to about $1.83 billion, but was still ahead of the average analyst estimate of $1.52 billion, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data.(https://reut.rs/2Zn5ieJ)

Quest said results also reflect stronger-than-expected recovery in base testing volumes, excluding COVID-19 molecular and antibody testing. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 647 M - -
Net income 2020 610 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 495 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
Yield 2020 1,91%
Capitalization 15 623 M 15 623 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 61,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 125,88 $
Last Close Price 116,82 $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen H. Rusckowski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark J. Guinan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jay G. Wohlgemuth Chief Medical Officer, Senior VP-R&D, Medical
Gabrielle Wolfson SVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Gail R. Wilensky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS9.39%15 623
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-15.67%81 889
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-34.56%32 655
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA13.25%24 746
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED121.64%17 350
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS2.07%16 784
