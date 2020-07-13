Quest sees Q2 revenue above estimates on demand for COVID-19 testing services

July 13 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics reported
preliminary second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on
Monday, largely due to growing demand for its COVID-19 testing
services.
The company said revenue fell 6% to about $1.83 billion, but
was still ahead of the average analyst estimate of $1.52
billion, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data.(https://reut.rs/2Zn5ieJ)
Quest said results also reflect stronger-than-expected
recovery in base testing volumes, excluding COVID-19 molecular
and antibody testing.
(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)