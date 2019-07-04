Log in
QUEST FOR GROWTH

(QFG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 07/04 10:28:59 am
5.76 EUR   +0.70%
QUEST FOR GROWTH : NAV per 04/07/2019
PU
06/28QUEST FOR GROWTH : QfG invests 15 mio  in Capricorn Digital Growth Fund
PU
06/06QUEST FOR GROWTH : NAV per 31/05/2019
PU
Quest for Growth : NAV per 04/07/2019

07/04/2019 | 12:04pm EDT

Regulated information. This press release contains information subject to the transparency requirements imposed on listed companies.

Press release

Leuven / 4 July 2019 / 5.40 PM

Schedule for publication on 4 July 2019: 5.40 PM press release available at www.questforgrowth.com

QUEST FOR GROWTH

Privak/pricaf, public alternative investment fund (AIF) with fixed capital under Belgian law

NAV per share on 30/06/2019: € 7.83

For further information:

CAPRICORN VENTURE PARTNERS NV

Mr. Marc Pauwels - Fund Administrator

Phone: +32 (0)16 28 41 00

Fax: +32 (0)16 28 41 08

quest@questforgrowth.com

On 30 June 2019, the net asset value of Quest for Growth was € 7.83 per share. The net asset value on 31 December 2018 was € 7.12 per share. On 30 June 2019 the share price closed at

€ 5.64 per share (31 December 2018: € 6.02 per share).

This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell shares in Quest for Growth nor in one of the companies in which Quest for Growth has invested.

The shares of Quest for Growth are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or under the securities legislation of any state of the United States, and they may not be offered, attributed, sold, resold, delivered, pledged or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to "US persons" except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration.

Nothing in this announcement is, or should be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future. If this announcement should include forward-looking statements, any such statement must be considered along with knowledge that actual events and results may vary materially from such predictions due to, among other things, financial, political, economic or legal changes in the markets in which the companies in which Quest for Growth invests do business or the stock markets in which these companies are listed. No representations or warranties are made by any person as to the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, estimates or projections.

The readers are explicitly referred to the risk profile of Quest for Growth, included in the prospectus that was published as a result of the public offer for subscription, and to the Key Information Document.

QUEST FOR GROWTH NV

Privak/pricaf, public alternative investment fund (AIF) with fixed capital under Belgian law

Lei 19 - box 3, B-3000 Leuven - Phone: +32 (0)16 28 41 00 - Fax: +32 (0)16 28 41 08

www.questforgrowth.com

quest@questforgrowth.com

Disclaimer

Quest for Growth NV published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 16:02:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Jos B. Peeters Managing Director & Director
Antoon de Proft Chairman
René Avonts Director
Michel Akkermans Director
Regine Slagmulder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEST FOR GROWTH-4.98%108
BLACKROCK INC.19.61%73 833
UBS GROUP-3.19%44 598
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-5.16%42 744
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.50%21 072
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION9.91%20 198
