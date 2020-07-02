Quest for Growth : NAV per 30/06/2020

Regulated information. This press release contains information subject to the transparency requirements imposed on listed companies.

Leuven / 2 July 2020 / 5.40 PM

QUEST FOR GROWTH

Privak/pricaf, public alternative investment fund (AIF) with fixed capital under Belgian law

NAV per share on 30/06/2020: € 7.96

Stock Price Net asset value/share 30/06/2020 30/06/2020 31/05/2020 31/12/2019 5.24 EUR 7.96 EUR 7.19 EUR 8.12 EUR Number of shares 16,774,226 16,774,226 16,774,226 Source: Estimate by Capricorn Partners NV The net asset value is calculated without taking into account the different dividend rights pertaining to the different classes of shareholders. The full portfolio overview on 30 June 2020 is available on the website.

On 30 June 2020, the net asset value of Quest for Growth was € 7.96 per share. The net asset value on 31 December 2019 was € 8.12 per share. On 30 June 2020 the share price closed at € 5.24 per share (31 December 2019: € 5.90 per share).

Given the still unclear impact of the coronavirus crisis, the valuations of unquoted companies are subject to a significantly higher degree of uncertainty.

