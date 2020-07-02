Log in
Quest for Growth : NAV per 30/06/2020

07/02/2020 | 11:49am EDT

Regulated information. This press release contains information subject to the transparency requirements imposed on listed companies.

Press release

Leuven / 2 July 2020 / 5.40 PM

Schedule for publication on 2 July 2020: 5.40 PM press release available at www.questforgrowth.com

QUEST FOR GROWTH

Privak/pricaf, public alternative investment fund (AIF) with fixed capital under Belgian law

NAV per share on 30/06/2020: € 7.96

For further information:

CAPRICORN PARTNERS NV

Mr. Marc Pauwels - Fund Administrator Phone: +32 (0)16 28 41 00

Fax: +32 (0)16 28 41 08 quest@questforgrowth.com

Stock Price

Net asset value/share

30/06/2020

30/06/2020

31/05/2020

31/12/2019

5.24 EUR

7.96 EUR

7.19 EUR

8.12 EUR

Number of shares

16,774,226

16,774,226

16,774,226

Source: Estimate by Capricorn Partners NV

The net asset value is calculated without taking into account the different dividend rights pertaining to the different classes of shareholders.

The full portfolio overview on 30 June 2020 is available on the website.

On 30 June 2020, the net asset value of Quest for Growth was € 7.96 per share. The net asset value on 31 December 2019 was € 8.12 per share. On 30 June 2020 the share price closed at € 5.24 per share (31 December 2019: € 5.90 per share).

Given the still unclear impact of the coronavirus crisis, the valuations of unquoted companies are subject to a significantly higher degree of uncertainty.

This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell shares in Quest for Growth nor in one of the companies in which Quest for Growth has invested.

The shares of Quest for Growth are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or under the securities legislation of any state of the United States, and they may not be offered, attributed, sold, resold, delivered, pledged or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to "US persons" except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration.

Nothing in this announcement is, or should be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future. If this announcement should include forward-looking statements, any such statement must be considered along with knowledge that actual events and results may vary materially from such predictions due to, among other things, financial, political, economic or legal changes in the markets in which the companies in which Quest for Growth invests do business or the stock markets in which these companies are listed. No representations or warranties are made by any person as to the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, estimates or projections.

The readers are explicitly referred to the risk profile of Quest for Growth, included in the prospectus that was published as a result of the public offer for subscription, and to the Key Information Document.

QUEST FOR GROWTH NV

Privak/pricaf, public alternative investment fund (AIF) with fixed capital under Belgian law

Lei 19 - box 3, B-3000 Leuven - Phone: +32 (0)16 28 41 00 - Fax: +32 (0)16 28 41 08

www.questforgrowth.comquest@questforgrowth.com

Disclaimer

Quest for Growth NV published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 15:48:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 19,0 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net income 2019 16,7 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
Net cash 2019 136 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,91x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 87,9 M 99,0 M 98,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 -1,92x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart QUEST FOR GROWTH
Duration : Period :
Quest for Growth Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEST FOR GROWTH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,90 €
Last Close Price 5,24 €
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Jos B. Peeters Managing Director & Director
Antoon de Proft Chairman
René Avonts Director
Michel Akkermans Director
Regine Slagmulder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEST FOR GROWTH-11.19%99
BLACKROCK, INC.8.28%82 973
UBS GROUP AG-11.49%41 047
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.21%33 284
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.1.36%27 877
STATE STREET CORPORATION-19.66%21 867
