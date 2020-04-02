Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Quest for Growth    QFG   BE0003730448

QUEST FOR GROWTH

(QFG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 04/02 11:35:20 am
4.47 EUR   +0.45%
11:48aQUEST FOR GROWTH : NAV per 31/03/2020
PU
03/17QUEST FOR GROWTH : QfG invests in plant-based protein company Prolupin
PU
03/05QUEST FOR GROWTH : Security operations
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quest for Growth : NAV per 31/03/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 11:48am EDT

Regulated information. This press release contains information subject to the transparency requirements imposed on listed companies.

Press release

Leuven / 2 April 2020 / 5.40 PM

Schedule for publication on 2 April 2020: 5.40 PM press release available at www.questforgrowth.com

QUEST FOR GROWTH

Privak/pricaf, public alternative investment fund (AIF) with fixed capital under Belgian law

NAV per share on 31/03/2020: € 6.51

For further information:

CAPRICORN PARTNERS NV

Mr. Marc Pauwels - Fund Administrator

Phone: +32 (0)16 28 41 00

Fax: +32 (0)16 28 41 08

quest@questforgrowth.com

On 31 March 2020, the net asset value of Quest for Growth was € 6.51 per share. The net asset value on 31 December 2019 was € 8.12 per share. On 31 March 2020 the share price closed at

€ 4.52 per share (31 December 2019: € 5.90 per share).

Given the still unclear impact of the coronavirus crisis, the valuations of unquoted companies are subject to a significantly higher degree of uncertainty.

This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell shares in Quest for Growth nor in one of the companies in which Quest for Growth has invested.

The shares of Quest for Growth are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or under the securities legislation of any state of the United States, and they may not be offered, attributed, sold, resold, delivered, pledged or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to "US persons" except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration.

Nothing in this announcement is, or should be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future. If this announcement should include forward-looking statements, any such statement must be considered along with knowledge that actual events and results may vary materially from such predictions due to, among other things, financial, political, economic or legal changes in the markets in which the companies in which Quest for Growth invests do business or the stock markets in which these companies are listed. No representations or warranties are made by any person as to the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, estimates or projections.

The readers are explicitly referred to the risk profile of Quest for Growth, included in the prospectus that was published as a result of the public offer for subscription, and to the Key Information Document.

QUEST FOR GROWTH NV

Privak/pricaf, public alternative investment fund (AIF) with fixed capital under Belgian law

Lei 19 - box 3, B-3000 Leuven - Phone: +32 (0)16 28 41 00 - Fax: +32 (0)16 28 41 08

www.questforgrowth.com

quest@questforgrowth.com

Disclaimer

Quest for Growth NV published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 15:47:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on QUEST FOR GROWTH
11:48aQUEST FOR GROWTH : NAV per 31/03/2020
PU
03/17QUEST FOR GROWTH : QfG invests in plant-based protein company Prolupin
PU
03/05QUEST FOR GROWTH : Security operations
CO
02/06QUEST FOR GROWTH : NAV per 31/01/2020
PU
01/23QUEST FOR GROWTH : annual results 2019
PU
01/23QUEST FOR GROWTH : Annual results
CO
01/09QUEST FOR GROWTH : NAV per 31/12/2019
PU
01/09QUEST FOR GROWTH : Security operations
CO
2019QUEST FOR GROWTH : Annual Report
CO
2019QUEST FOR GROWTH : NAV per 30/11/2019
PU
More news
Chart QUEST FOR GROWTH
Duration : Period :
Quest for Growth Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEST FOR GROWTH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,65  €
Last Close Price 4,52  €
Spread / Highest target 92,5%
Spread / Average Target 69,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Jos B. Peeters Managing Director & Director
Antoon de Proft Chairman
René Avonts Director
Michel Akkermans Director
Regine Slagmulder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEST FOR GROWTH-24.58%83
BLACKROCK, INC.-18.53%68 482
UBS GROUP AG-29.39%33 948
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-35.03%29 809
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-19.85%22 788
STATE STREET CORPORATION-36.28%18 876
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group