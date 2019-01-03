Quest for Growth : QfG increases investment in CSCF and invests in miaa Guard

QUEST FOR GROWTH

Quest for Growth increases investment in Capricorn Sustainable Chemistry

Quest for Growth increased the commitment to invest in Capricorn Sustainable Chemistry Fund by an additional €5 million to a total of €20 million.

Capricorn Venture Partners has successfully closed its Capricorn Sustainable Chemistry Fund ("CSCF") at €86,5 million. Several new investors have been added to the shareholders base. CSCF focuses on early and later stage investments in the sustainable chemistry field. Demographic shifts, combined with climate change and resource pressure drive a need for improved efficiency, more sustainable resource use, improved materials and better food and feed ingredients. The current portfolio is a good reflection of the strategy.

With Virovet(www.virovet.com), c-LEcta(www.c-lecta.com), DMC-BIO(www.dmcbio.com)and Black Bear Carbon(https://blackbearcarbon.com), CSCF already covers food & feed ingredients, circular economy, and efficient resource use in both early and later stage investments.

Also in December, Quest for Growth completed a new investment in a Belgian innovative scale-up company.

Capricorn Venture Partners are investing both from the Capricorn ICT Arkiv as well as from Quest for Growth in a total round of €3 million in miaa Guard, the Leuven based Identity and Access Management Solutions Company. Pamica, the investment vehicle from Michel Akkermans has also joined the round. miaa Guard offers a unique cloud-based platform to manage access to digital services. The funds will be used to accelerate the growth of miaa Guard. Both Michel Akkermans and Katrin Geyskens are joining the miaa Guard Board of Directors.

Finally and as planned, Quest for Growth invested another €1 million in French diagnostics company HalioDX.

With these purchases in December 2018, the direct and indirect investments of Quest for Growth into unquoted companies, including co-investments with or via Capricorn venture funds, increased further to € 35.6 million or 30% of the NAV of Quest for Growth on December 31st, 2018.

