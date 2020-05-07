Quest PharmaTech : May 1, 2020 Quest PharmaTech Announces Results from its April 28, 2020 AGM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TSX Venture: QPT

Quest PharmaTech Announces Results from its April 28, 2020 AGM

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, May 1, 2020 - Quest PharmaTech Inc. (TSX-V: QPT) ("Quest" or the "Company") announces the results from its April 28, 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders.

The Company is pleased to report that the following 4 directors have been elected to the Company's Board of Directors:

Bin Huang, PhD.

Shawn Lu, CIM, MFin

W. John Meekison, CPA, CMA, P.Log, CIM

Madi R. Madiyalakan, Ph.D.

"We are pleased with the AGM results and wish to thank our shareholders for their continuing support," said Dr. Madi R. Madiyalakan, Chief Executive Officer for Quest. "I would also like to thank our outgoing Board members, Mr. Lorne Meikle, Ms. Norma Beauchamp and Mr. Mark Lievonen, for their service, and welcome our newly elected Board member, Dr. Huang, who brings over 3 decades of senior leadership experience in the corporate sector to her role, including as Chief Executive Officer of SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. and also having held executive positions at Emerald Health Therapeutics and WEX Pharmaceuticals, can help to guide the Company as it strives to add shareholder value. With the strength and experience of our reelected Board members, Mr. Meekison, Mr. Lu and myself, I am confident that Quest's Board of Directors will be able to help the Company execute its business strategy to add value to our shareholders."

The re-appointment of the Company's auditors was also approved at the meeting.

Approximately 48,700,000 shares were voted at the Company's shareholder meeting, representing approximately 29% of the number of common shares eligible to vote.

