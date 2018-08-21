Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s CEO to Present at the Midwest Ideas Investor Conference on August 30 in Chicago

THE COLONY, Texas, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental reuse, recycling, and disposal services, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Ray Hatch, and Chief Financial Officer, Laurie Latham, will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at the Gwen Hotel in downtown Chicago, IL. Quest’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:20AM CT.



The company's presentation, which may include forward looking information, will be webcast. A copy of the webcast and the presentation may be accessed at the conference website , and will be available on Quest Resource webpage , where it will remain accessible for at least 90 days following the conference.

Investors interested in meeting with Mr. Hatch & Mrs. Latham or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Joe Noyons, (817) 778 -8424, jnoyons@threepa.com.

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of reuse, recycling, and disposal services that enable our customers to achieve their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest provides businesses across multiple industry sectors with single source solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their operations. Quest’s customers typically are multi-location businesses for which Quest creates, implements, and manages customer-specific programs for the collection, processing, recycling, disposal, and tracking of waste streams and recyclables. Quest also provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s customers to achieve their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. For more information, visit www.QRHC.com .

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Asset Management, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com .

