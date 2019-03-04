Log in
Quest Resource Holding Corp    QRHC

QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP

(QRHC)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News

Quest Resource to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on March 14th, 2019

0
03/04/2019 | 07:01am EST

THE COLONY, Texas, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest"), a leader in sustainability, recycling, and environmental resource services, announced that it will release results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, after market close.

Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Laurie Latham, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to review the company's financial results and business outlook. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-888-394-8218 within the U.S. or 1-323-701-0225 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast on the investor relations section of Quest Resource’s website at https://investors.qrhc.com/.

The webcast, which may include forward-looking information, will be archived on the Quest Resource’s investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-844-512-2921 within the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from abroad. The telephonic playback will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 14, 2019, and continuing through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 28, 2019. The replay passcode is 1057628.

For more information on Quest Resource Holding Corporation, visit www.qrhc.com.

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation
Quest is a national provider of reuse, recycling, and disposal services that enable our customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest provides businesses across multiple industry sectors with single source, customer specific solutions to address a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their operations. Quest also provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities.

For more information, visit www.qrhc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Three Part Advisors, LLC - Joe Noyons • 817.778.8424 

QRHC logo and tag line-1-01.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 106 M
EBIT 2018 -2,32 M
Net income 2018 -2,69 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,45
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 23,1 M
Chart QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP
Duration : Period :
Quest Resource Holding Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,75 $
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
S. Ray Hatch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mitchell A. Saltz Chairman
David P. Sweitzer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurie L. Latham Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Barry M. Monheit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP11.03%24
WASTE MANAGEMENT13.50%42 908
REPUBLIC SERVICES8.92%25 224
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC9.86%21 958
UMICORE12.19%10 638
SUEZ-1.17%7 932
