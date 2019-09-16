Quest's HTS Vehicle Recognition Solution Featured in Intel® AI Builders Solutions Catalog

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Solution, Inc. (OTCQB: QUES) (“Quest” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, announces that its HTS division’s Vehicle Recognition Parking Revenue Control solution is featured in the current Intel® AI Builders Solutions Catalog. The catalog provides optimized AI solutions that assist in the automation of processes to help improve business performance. The catalog may be accessed via the following link: https://builders.intel.com/ai/catalogs/index.php?option=com_catalog&view=catalog&layout=preview&id=hts-vehicle-recognition-644



The HTS Vehicle Recognition Parking Management and Revenue Control System enables commercial parking operators to use a License Plate Recognition system (LPR) to create ticketless and even gateless pay by plate solutions for a parking facility for quicker entry and exit. LPR can also provide 24/7 coverage of a facility, enabling accurate billing and preventing leakage.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of Quest, commented, “The inclusion of our parking management and revenue control system in Intel’s® AI Builders Catalog is an exciting development for our Company. Our LPR technology includes our patented Color and Make recognition capabilities which can serve as a game changer for operators of parking lots and garages by enabling the automation of revenue collection and monitoring systems that previously required human interaction. LPR also simplifies the parking process for customers, which is a competitive advantage for the lots and garages who adopt our technology solution. In addition to the parking technology featured in the catalog, our vehicle recognition solutions can be used in a wide variety of safety applications for districts, cities, schools and community centers, and we’ve deployed such solutions in the Middle East, Florida and Salt Lake City, Utah as well as other locations. We’re excited to gain additional exposure through this catalog, which has worldwide distribution and look forward to continuing to work with Intel with the goal of adding more solutions to future AI Builders catalogs.”

About Quest Solution

Quest Solution’s HTS Image Processing subsidiary is a leading provider of computer vision image processing-based solutions using patented and proprietary AI technology to provide real-time surveillance and monitoring for homeland security, traffic & parking management, law enforcement and access control applications as well as supply chain management. Rated in the Top 1% of global solution providers, Quest specializes in the design, deployment and management of enterprise mobility solutions including Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), Mobile Cloud Analytics, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), and proprietary Mobility software. Our mobility products and services offering is designed to identify, track, trace, share and connect data to enterprise systems such as CRM or ERP solutions. Our customers are leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food / beverage, transportation and logistics, health care and chemicals/gas/oil.

Investor Contact:

John Nesbett/Jen Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com