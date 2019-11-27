Queste Communications : Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Thursday, 28 November 2019 ASX Code : QUE

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces the results of voting on the resolutions considered at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today, as follows:

All resolutions considered at the AGM were put to a vote on a show of hands with the following outcomes:

Resolutions 1 and 2 were passed unanimously; and

Resolution 3 was not considered at the AGM as Resolution 2 did not receive at least 25%

"Against" votes.

The proxy votes received also indicated majority support:

In favour of Resolutions 1 and 2; and

Against Resolution 3.

A summary of total valid proxy votes received is as follows:

ALL PROXIES Resolutions For Against Abstain Open Total (1) Re-Election of Yaqoob Khan as Director 13,939,774 14,103 0 1,894 13,955,771 (2) Adoption of Remuneration Report 8,250,457 23,997 0 0 8,274,454 (3) To Hold a Board Re-election Meeting 22,103 7,354,901 897,450 0 8,274,454 CHAIRMAN'S PROXIES Resolutions For Against Abstain Open Total (1) Re-Election of Yaqoob Khan as Director 1,328,345 14,103 0 1,894 1,344,342 (2) Adoption of Remuneration Report 2,000 23,997 0 0 25,997 (3) To Hold a Board Re-election Meeting 22,103 3,894 0 0 25,997 FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Farooq Khan T | (08) 9214 9777 Executive Chairman E | info@queste.com.au and Managing Director Victor Ho Executive Director T | (08) 9214 9777 and Company Secretary E | cosec@queste.com.au