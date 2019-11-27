Queste Communications : Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

|
Thursday, 28 November 2019
ASX Code : QUE
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
The Company announces the results of voting on the resolutions considered at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today, as follows:
All resolutions considered at the AGM were put to a vote on a show of hands with the following outcomes:
Resolutions 1 and 2 were passed unanimously; and
Resolution 3 was not considered at the AGM as Resolution 2 did not receive at least 25%
"Against" votes.
The proxy votes received also indicated majority support:
In favour of Resolutions 1 and 2; and
Against Resolution 3.
A summary of total valid proxy votes received is as follows:
ALL PROXIES
Resolutions
|
For
Against
Abstain
Open
Total
(1)
Re-Election of Yaqoob Khan as Director
13,939,774
14,103
0
1,894
13,955,771
(2)
Adoption of Remuneration Report
8,250,457
23,997
0
0
8,274,454
(3)
To Hold a Board Re-election Meeting
22,103
7,354,901
897,450
0
8,274,454
|
|
Resolutions
|
For
Against
Abstain
Open
Total
(1)
Re-Election of Yaqoob Khan as Director
1,328,345
14,103
0
1,894
1,344,342
(2)
Adoption of Remuneration Report
2,000
23,997
0
0
25,997
(3)
To Hold a Board Re-election Meeting
22,103
3,894
0
0
25,997
Farooq Khan
T | (08) 9214 9777
|
|
|
|
|
Victor Ho
Executive Director
T | (08) 9214 9777
www.queste.com.au
QUESTE COMMUNICATIONS LTD
A.B.N. 58 081 688 164
Level 2, 23 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, Western Australia 6005
ASX: QUE
T | (08) 9214 9777
F | (08) 9214 9701
E | info@queste.com.au
Disclaimer
Queste Communications Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 04:27:00 UTC