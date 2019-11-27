Log in
QUESTE COMMUNICATIONS LTD    QUE   AU000000QUE9

QUESTE COMMUNICATIONS LTD

(QUE)
Queste Communications : Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

11/27/2019 | 11:28pm EST

Thursday, 28 November 2019

ASX Code : QUE

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces the results of voting on the resolutions considered at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today, as follows:

All resolutions considered at the AGM were put to a vote on a show of hands with the following outcomes:

  • Resolutions 1 and 2 were passed unanimously; and
  • Resolution 3 was not considered at the AGM as Resolution 2 did not receive at least 25%
    "Against" votes.

The proxy votes received also indicated majority support:

  • In favour of Resolutions 1 and 2; and
  • Against Resolution 3.

A summary of total valid proxy votes received is as follows:

ALL PROXIES

Resolutions

For

Against

Abstain

Open

Total

(1)

Re-Election of Yaqoob Khan as Director

13,939,774

14,103

0

1,894

13,955,771

(2)

Adoption of Remuneration Report

8,250,457

23,997

0

0

8,274,454

(3)

To Hold a Board Re-election Meeting

22,103

7,354,901

897,450

0

8,274,454

CHAIRMAN'S PROXIES

Resolutions

For

Against

Abstain

Open

Total

(1)

Re-Election of Yaqoob Khan as Director

1,328,345

14,103

0

1,894

1,344,342

(2)

Adoption of Remuneration Report

2,000

23,997

0

0

25,997

(3)

To Hold a Board Re-election Meeting

22,103

3,894

0

0

25,997

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Farooq Khan

T | (08) 9214 9777

Executive Chairman

E | info@queste.com.au

and Managing Director

Victor Ho

Executive Director

T | (08) 9214 9777

and Company Secretary

E | cosec@queste.com.au

www.queste.com.au

QUESTE COMMUNICATIONS LTD

A.B.N. 58 081 688 164

Level 2, 23 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

ASX: QUE

T | (08) 9214 9777

F | (08) 9214 9701

E | info@queste.com.au

Disclaimer

Queste Communications Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 04:27:00 UTC
