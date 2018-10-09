QuickLogic : Announces Silicon-Proven ArcticPro eFPGA on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX® Process

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, today announced the availability of silicon-proven and ready-to-use ultra-low power ArcticPro™ eFPGA technology on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX® (FD-SOI) process technology. The complete software tool suite supporting the development and integration of eFPGA designs on this node is also available. This announcement establishes QuickLogic's technology and software offering as the industry's first and only eFPGA solution available for GF's 22FDX process technology.

QuickLogic is an FPGA veteran, having delivered tens of millions of devices and thousands of customer-installed tools for more than 30 years. Therefore, design engineers using eFPGA technology for SoC designs on the GF's 22FDX process can benefit from the company's extensive experience in providing robust programmable platforms, while exploiting the many advantages offered by the powerful combination of having highly flexible hardware embedded in high integration SoCs implemented using an advanced process technology.

For example, designers can add reprogrammable hardware acceleration capability to their designs to improve system-level performance while simultaneously reducing power consumption. Having embedded FPGA technology also enables post-production design changes to address adjacent applications, an evolving competitive landscape, or emerging specifications and standards.

These advantages translate into increased market opportunity and product longevity for SoC designs, with the potential for correspondingly large increases in total profitability, for a large number of markets and applications. Particular benefits are expected for IoT applications in the Artificial Intelligence (AI), Automotive, and Security markets.

According to Markets and Markets research firm, the Internet of Things market is expected to grow from USD 170.57 Billion in 2017 to USD 561.04 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.9%. This growth presents SoC designers with new challenges whereby a single fixed SoC design cannot address the broad spectrum of end products and product variants. Hence, it has become critical to increase the flexibility of SoCs so that designers can reconfigure a device's functionality post production or even in the field and avoid expensive and time-consuming SoC redesigns.

"GF's 22FDX process is particularly well suited to implementing SoC designs with embedded FPGA technology," said Mao Wang, product marketing director at QuickLogic Corporation. "We believe that this powerful combination will enable a host of new applications through increased design flexibility, lower development cost, reduced device power consumption, and higher system performance."

"With the growth of the IoT market, a new set of applications and devices are driving the need for differentiated silicon solutions," said Mark Ireland, vice president of ecosystem partnerships at GF. "We are pleased to work with QuickLogic as their years of experience with FPGAs will help FDX-based SoC designers to gain a critical time-to-market advantage for IoT applications."

ArcticPro eFPGA technology on GF's 22FDX process, and its associated software design suite, is available now. For more information, please visit www.quicklogic.com/technologies/efpga-ip/arcticpro-efpga/

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable, Hearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com.

