QuickLogic : Atmosic and QuickLogic Partner to Enable Always-On, Always-Listening Voice Interactivity in Audio and Sensor Processing Platform

Collaboration drives even lower power in QuickLogic’s EOS S3 Platform, extending device battery life and improving the user experience

Atmosic™ Technologies, innovator of ultra-low-power wireless for the Internet of Things (IoT), and QuickLogic Corporation (Nasdaq: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power, multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration integrates Atmosic’s M2 & M3 Series lowest-power Bluetooth functionality and energy harvesting capabilities into QuickLogic’s EOS™ S3 Platform to reduce the power of interactive voice functionality and extend battery life, all while improving the overall customer experience. With Atmosic’s BLE technology, QuickLogic’s EOS S3 drops average system power consumption of smart, voice-controlled TV remote controllers by an impressive 41 percent compared to the leading competitive solutions.

“The demand for voice interactivity in IoT devices is continuing to grow, and the need for always-on, always-listening functionality makes low-power connectivity more important than ever,” said Brian Faith, president and CEO of QuickLogic. “We chose to partner with Atmosic because of its proven ability to radically reduce power consumption and battery dependence. Now, in partnership with Atmosic, we expect to dramatically increase the number of voice-enabled devices connecting to the IoT via our EOS S3 Platform.”

Built on the Bluetooth® 5 standards platform, Atmosic’s M2 Series leverages the company’s Lowest Power Radio and On-demand Wake-up technologies to enable 10 to 100 times lower power consumption than comparable IoT solutions on the market. The M3 Series’ energy harvesting functionality is a game changer that can extend battery life to enable forever battery life for IoT devices, making them “Forever Connected, Anywhere.”

“This partnership is significant as it represents continued market interest in Atmosic’s low power and energy harvesting capability in a voice-interactive IoT platform,” said David Su, CEO of Atmosic Technologies. “As the number of devices connecting to the IoT continues to grow, and the need for always-on voice interactivity increases, it’s now more important than ever to deploy a solution that enables providers, across many industries, to realize the impact of our vision for a battery-free world.”

QuickLogic’s EOS S3 Voice and Sensor Processing Platform is now available globally to developers worldwide. To learn more about Atmosic’s M2 and M3 Series, please visit: https://www.atmosic.com/products/.

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative fabless semiconductor company, designing ultra-low power wireless solutions to dramatically reduce and disrupt device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver forever battery life and the battery free connected Internet of Things. The company’s products enable the IoT device ecosystem—designers and manufacturers, as well as end users and those responsible for deployments—to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing Internet of Things in Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise and Smart Cities segments. In addition to these tangible business advantages, Atmosic aims to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reduced battery consumption in the Internet of Things.

About QuickLogic Corporation

QuickLogic develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include an embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across the multitude of mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT applications. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

