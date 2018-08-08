Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  QuickLogic Corporation    QUIK

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION (QUIK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

QuickLogic Corporation : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2018 / QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 8, 2018 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-6371B833F0462.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
10:06pQUICKLOGIC : Reports Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results
PR
10:02pQUICKLOGIC CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:46pQUICKLOGIC : Collaborates with ETH Zurich to Integrate eFPGA into PULP Platform
PR
08/03QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
07/25QUICKLOGIC : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
PR
07/25QUICKLOGIC : BBK Educational Electronics Corporation Ltd. Selects QuickLogic EOS..
PR
06/25QUICKLOGIC : C-SKY Microsystems Selects QuickLogic as Their Strategic eFPGA Part..
PR
06/20QUICKLOGIC : to Exhibit at DAC 2018
PR
06/20QUICKLOGIC : to Present at Sensors Expo and Conference 2018
PR
05/31QUICKLOGIC : FaegreBD Team Advises Underwriters in $15.5 Million Public Offering..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/18Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (06/18/2018) 
06/01QuickLogic (QUIK) Presents At Cowen And Company 46th Annual Technology, Media.. 
05/25Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 3.30 PM (05/25/2018) 
05/24Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 3.00 PM (05/24/2018) 
05/24Midday Gainers / Losers (05/24/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17,5 M
EBIT 2018 -9,96 M
Net income 2018 -11,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,01x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,01x
Capitalization 105 M
Chart QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
QuickLogic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,50 $
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Faith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
E. Thomas Hart Non-Executive Chairman
Rajiv Jain Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Suping Cheung Chief Financial Officer & VP-Finance
Timothy Saxe Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION-36.21%105
INTEL CORPORATION7.67%227 322
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%204 799
NVIDIA CORPORATION32.79%154 196
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS10.84%109 965
BROADCOM INC-14.24%93 653
MarketScreener.com :
    About :
    Stay Connected :
    Partners :
    4-traders.com :
    Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.