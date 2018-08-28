Quickstep : 2018FY Diversity Report

DIVERSITY REPORT 2018 Financial Year

A culture of inclusion and diversity of thought

Quickstep's Diversity Policy has been adopted by the Board of Quickstep Holdings and is upheld by management and is under continual review to ensure its relevance to the business, market and compliant with legislation. Quickstep's Diversity and Inclusion Strategy (the Strategy) details the company's commitment to a workplace culture that builds respect, fosters inclusiveness, promotes diversity and embraces the unique skills and qualities of all employees.

The Strategy is being built on three key areas, and measureable objectives aligned to these will be adopted by the Board:

 Gender diversity, aimed at increasing the female representation cross all levels within the business, which increased marginally over the year from 16 percent to 18 percent;

 Mature aged workers (defined as anyone over 55 years of age). Quickstep has an average age of 47 across the workforce, down from 48 years of age from the previous year. By 2021 over 25 percent of our workforce will be over 60. This creates a challenge for Quickstep to maintain a suitably skilled workforce, thereby requiring focus on supporting mature aged workers to remain as part of the workforce in varying capacities aligned with their personal and professional requirements; and

 Younger workers (defined as anyone up to 25 years of age). Six percent of Quickstep's employees fall into this category, up from less than five percent of the workforce in the previous year. Support systems and processes are required to build a pipeline for sustainability and growth at Quickstep for those entering the workforce for the first time, are still early on in their career, and who may complete work experience with Quickstep.

The Strategy will be supported by detailed initiatives that challenge us to consider inclusion in everything we do, positively impacting the delivery of business outcomes.

 Development and deployment of a Diversity Policy adopted by the Board;

 Alignment to the Equal Employment Opportunity Policy;

 Alignment to the Harassment and Bullying Prevention Policy;

 Development of key performance indicators to support the Strategy;

 Relevant diversity and inclusive training to management and staff to remove unconscious bias;

 Adaptation and refinement of our employment engagements through transition to retirement programs, knowledge management transfers, and mentoring;

 Provision of apprenticeships and traineeship opportunities, and supporting career and development opportunities through on the job training and structured development programs;

 Identifying and partnering with relevant education institutions in the local area to promote career opportunities; and

 Clarity of accountability for achieving greater diversity for the Board, Management and all Employees requiring demonstration of this commitment through behaviours, inclusion actions within performance plans, progress on key target indicators and annual workplace diversity and inclusion reports including the Workplace Gender Equality Act report.

ATTRACT RECRUIT DEVELOP RETAIN Raise the profile of Quickstep as an 'employer of choice' across all diversity segments and partner with networks to attract a diverse workforce Implement targeted programs to support recruitment that is linked to our vision, and that is an integral part of our values and the way we do business Equal developmental and career opportunities to ensure we provide innovative solutions to customer requirements at the highest quality levels Providing a supportive approach to workforce conditions, career management and career pathways. Creating a fairer, more respectful and inclusive work environment

2018 Measureable Objectives

The Board determined it was appropriate to introduce a more comprehensive suite of statistical measureable objectives in the financial year 2018, which indicated the Group's progress in the implementation of the Strategy and the increased maturity and complexity of the organisation. The measureable objectives included the implementation of policy and process that supported the diversity initiatives, as well as specific key metrics which identified the level of actual diversity achieved across the organisation.

Measure Actual FY17 Target FY18 Actual FY18 Target FY19 Target FY20 Target FY21 HEADCOUNT ‐ DEMOGRAPHICS 19% 15% 18% 22% 20% 9% 25% 3% 80% 5% 23% 17% 25% 27% 30% 10% 20% 6% 85% 10% 27% 20% 31% 32% 40% 12% 15% 9% 90% 15% 30% 25% 35% 35% 50% 15% 10% 10% 100% 20% % of female employees 16% 18% % of female senior executives 13% 14% % of female senior managers, manager and professionals 16% 16% % of female other staff 19% 18% RECRUITMENT/TURNOVER % of female total recruitment shortlist 18% 30% % of new recruits < 25 years of age 8% 7% % of female attrition (co. t/o% applied to % of females) 27% 28.6% WORKING ARRANGEMENTS % of employees working part‐time/job share 1% 3% % of females returning to work in some form after having a child n/a n/a % of staff on transition to retirement plans > 55 years of age 9%

Quickstep have achieved considerable advancement with the initiatives to drive gender and age diversity within the workplace. The shortlisting of qualified female candidates has increased considerably, however this has not resulted in the increase to the overall female staff numbers. We maintain an unbiased / non‐ discriminatory approach to our recruitment processes. For all roles the most suitable candidate is selected.

The pool of suitable <25 years of age applicants for all roles continues to be very low. This is a broader community workforce deficiency that Quickstep is addressing from multiple approaches:

 Quickstep is continuing to build relationships with local schools, TAFE, and universities to heighten the awareness of this demographic of Quickstep's status as an employer of choice in the advance manufacturing industry in Western Sydney; and

 Quickstep is proactively developing new training options to increase the pool of skilled labour. Quickstep was very proud to recently announce it is partnering with TAFE NSW Padstow on the development and implementation of a comprehensive composites manufacturing training program, which should allow Quickstep to upskill new employees, particularly young candidates and provider broader traineeship opportunities.

We have made positive progress with our transition to retirement initiative and expect the take up with this to continue to increase over the coming years.

The Group will continue to include as measureable objectives the key statistical diversity data identified in the Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations.

Gender equality Indicators

Quickstep satisfies the criteria of an "eligible employer" for reporting purposes under the Workplace Gender Equality Act. Quickstep has submitted their report for the 2017‐2018 reporting period, and a copy of the public report can be accessed via www.quickstep.com.au/corporate governance/QHL Workplace Gender Equality Public Report 2018.