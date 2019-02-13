Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Quickstep Holdings Limited    QHL   AU000000QHL1

QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(QHL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/12
0.069 AUD   --.--%
06:17pQUICKSTEP : Appointment of new Non-Executive Director for Quickstep
PU
02/11QUICKSTEP : Small Shareholding Sale Facility
PU
01/29QUICKSTEP : December 2018 Quarterly Report & Appendix 4C
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quickstep : Appointment of new Non-Executive Director for Quickstep

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 06:17pm EST

ASX/Media Release 14 February 2019

Appointment of New NonExecutive Director

Sydney, 14 February 2019 - Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL), the manufacturer of advanced carbon fibre composites, is pleased to announce its intention to appoint Leanne Heywood as a NonExecutive Director of Quickstep, filling an existing casual vacancy. It is anticipated that Ms Heywood will be appointed prior to the February 2019 Board meeting.

Commenting on the new appointment, Chairman Tony Quick said "We are delighted to have an individual with Leanne's breadth and depth of experience joining Quickstep's Board of Directors. Leanne has gained considerable experience as a nonexecutive director and senior executive through an international career in the mining, rural, government and notforprofit sectors. The Board looks forward to gaining the benefits of Leanne's skills and experience as we seek to implement the Company's strategic plan and achieve our goals."

Leanne is an experienced leader of transformational change, having led divisional startups, organisational restructuring, disposals and acquisitions, including integration. She brings global leadership expertise; broad commercial leadership experience; and command of international customer and stakeholder relationship management. She has worked both in Australia and internationally, including Argentina, Mongolia, China, Japan, Singapore, India, the US and the UK.

Leanne is currently a NonExecutive Director, Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Nominations and Remuneration and Related Party Committees for Orocobre (ASX: ORE), a lithium miner with operations in Argentina. She is also a Director and Chair of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee for the Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC) and a member of the NSW Council for Women's Economic Opportunity.

Leanne is a finalist for the 2019 NSW Business Woman of the Year Award.

ENDS

About Quickstep Holdings

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX: QHL) is the largest independent aerospacegrade advanced composite manufacturer in Australia, operating from stateoftheart aerospace manufacturing facilities at Bankstown Airport in Sydney, NSW and a manufacturing and R&D/ process development centre in Geelong, Victoria. The group employs more than 200 people in Australia and internationally. More information about Quickstep is available at www.quickstep.com.au

Principal address: 361 Milperra Road

Tel: (02) 9774 0300

Bankstown Airport NSW 2200

Fax: (02) 9771 0256

www.quickstep.com.au

Email:info@quickstep.com.au

ASX Code: QHL

Disclaimer

Quickstep Holdings Limited published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2019 23:16:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:17pQUICKSTEP : Appointment of new Non-Executive Director for Quickstep
PU
02/11QUICKSTEP : Small Shareholding Sale Facility
PU
01/29QUICKSTEP : December 2018 Quarterly Report & Appendix 4C
PU
01/04QUICKSTEP : Expiry of Newmarket Options
PU
2018QUICKSTEP : Update on Notice of Intended Industrial Action
PU
2018QUICKSTEP : 2018 AGM Presentations and Outlook Update
PU
2018QUICKSTEP : Venue Change - Quickstep 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
2018QUICKSTEP : Appendix 3B
PU
2018QUICKSTEP : Intended Industrial Action
PU
2018QUICKSTEP : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
More news
Chart QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Quickstep Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Burgess Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Tony H. J. Quick Executive Chairman
Gary Robinson Executive General Manager-Operations
Alan Tilley Chief Financial Officer
Ross Mahon Chief Business Development & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.17%0
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION15.25%106 840
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION16.14%85 930
RAYTHEON15.96%51 543
GENERAL DYNAMICS8.73%51 163
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION14.93%48 219
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.