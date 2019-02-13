Quickstep : Appointment of new Non-Executive Director for Quickstep

ASX/Media Release 14 February 2019

Appointment of New Non‐Executive Director

Sydney, 14 February 2019 - Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL), the manufacturer of advanced carbon fibre composites, is pleased to announce its intention to appoint Leanne Heywood as a Non‐Executive Director of Quickstep, filling an existing casual vacancy. It is anticipated that Ms Heywood will be appointed prior to the February 2019 Board meeting.

Commenting on the new appointment, Chairman Tony Quick said "We are delighted to have an individual with Leanne's breadth and depth of experience joining Quickstep's Board of Directors. Leanne has gained considerable experience as a non‐executive director and senior executive through an international career in the mining, rural, government and not‐for‐profit sectors. The Board looks forward to gaining the benefits of Leanne's skills and experience as we seek to implement the Company's strategic plan and achieve our goals."

Leanne is an experienced leader of transformational change, having led divisional start‐ups, organisational restructuring, disposals and acquisitions, including integration. She brings global leadership expertise; broad commercial leadership experience; and command of international customer and stakeholder relationship management. She has worked both in Australia and internationally, including Argentina, Mongolia, China, Japan, Singapore, India, the US and the UK.

Leanne is currently a Non‐Executive Director, Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Nominations and Remuneration and Related Party Committees for Orocobre (ASX: ORE), a lithium miner with operations in Argentina. She is also a Director and Chair of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee for the Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC) and a member of the NSW Council for Women's Economic Opportunity.

Leanne is a finalist for the 2019 NSW Business Woman of the Year Award.

About Quickstep Holdings

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX: QHL) is the largest independent aerospace‐grade advanced composite manufacturer in Australia, operating from state‐of‐the‐art aerospace manufacturing facilities at Bankstown Airport in Sydney, NSW and a manufacturing and R&D/ process development centre in Geelong, Victoria. The group employs more than 200 people in Australia and internationally. More information about Quickstep is available at www.quickstep.com.au

