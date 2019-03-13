Quickstep : Change in substantial holding from BKW

14 March 2019
Australian Securities Exchange Attention: ASX Market Announcements
BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT
Dear Sir / Madam
Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder - Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX: QHL)
Please find attached a notice of change of interests of substantial holder for Quickstep Holdings Limited. This notice is to confirm the technical relevant interest that Brickworks Limited has in the company as a result of its shareholding in Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited.
Yours faithfully
BRICKWORKS LIMITED
SUSAN LEPPINUS COMPANY SECRETARY
Brickworks Limited ABN 17 000 028 526
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme
Quickstep Holdings Limited
ACN/ARSN
ACN 096 268 156
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
BRICKWORKS LIMITED and its subsidiaries 000 028 526
|
13 / 03 / 2019
|
The previous notice was given to the company on
|
01 / 12 / 2015
|
The previous notice was dated
|
01 / 12 / 2015
|
2. Previous and present voting power
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
|
Class of securities
|
Previous notice
|
Present notice
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power
|
ordinary
|
68,172,570
|
15.81%
|
89,419,161
|
12.98%
|
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of change
|
Person whose relevant interest changed
|
Nature of change
|
Consideration given in relation to change
|
Class and number of securities affected
|
Person's votes affected
|
Various
|
Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Company Limited (WHSP)
|
Dilution of interest
|
N/A
|
Ordinary shares
|
N/A
|
24 / 11 / 2015
|
WHSP
|
Allotment
|
$2,685,586
|
Ordinary shares 20,658,355
|
20,658,355
|
02 / 12 / 2015
|
WHSP
|
Dilution of interest
|
N/A
|
Ordinary shares
|
N/A
|
02 / 12 / 2015
|
WHSP
|
Allotment
|
$76,471
|
Ordinary shares 588,236
|
588,236
|
Various
|
WHSP
|
Dilution of interest
|
N/A
|
Ordinary shares
|
N/A
|
13 / 03 / 2019
|
WHSP
|
Dilution of interest
|
N/A
|
Ordinary shares
|
N/A
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Registered holder of securities
|
Person entitled to be registered as holder
|
Nature of relevant interest
|
Class and number of securities
|
Person's votes
|
Brickworks Limited
(This relevant interest arises due to Brickworks Limited's 39.4% shareholding in WHSP. See Note 2)
|
WHSP
|
WHSP
|
Direct Holding
|
Ordinary 89,419,161
|
89,419,161
|
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
N/A
|
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
Brickworks Limited
|
738-780 Wallgrove Road Horsley Park NSW 2175
|
Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Company Limited
|
Level 1, 160 Pitt Street Mall Sydney NSW 2000
Signature
print nameSusan Leppinus
sign here
Capacity Company Secretary date 14 / 03 / 2019
NOTES
1
This notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Shareholder is given to confirm and clarify the details of the relevant interest of Brickworks Limited (Brickworks) in Quickstep Holdings Limited (Company).
2
The relevant interest that Brickworks Limited holds in the Company arises by virtue of the operation of the provisions of section 608(3)(a) of the Corporations Act. That section provides that a person will be deemed to hold a relevant interest in any securities that a body corporate has a relevant interest in where the person's voting power in that body corporate is above 20%. Brickworks has voting power in Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Company Limited (WHSP) of 39.4%. As such, Brickworks is deemed to have a relevant interest in securities held by WHSP in the Company. Brickworks has had voting power in WHSP above 20% since 1972. For further details of the relevant interest of WHSP in the Company see the Notices of Substantial Shareholder lodged by WHSP.