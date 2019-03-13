Quickstep : Change in substantial holding from BKW

14 March 2019

Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder - Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX: QHL)

Please find attached a notice of change of interests of substantial holder for Quickstep Holdings Limited. This notice is to confirm the technical relevant interest that Brickworks Limited has in the company as a result of its shareholding in Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited.

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Quickstep Holdings Limited

ACN/ARSN

ACN 096 268 156

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

BRICKWORKS LIMITED and its subsidiaries 000 028 526

13 / 03 / 2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 01 / 12 / 2015 The previous notice was dated 01 / 12 / 2015 2. Previous and present voting power There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power Person's votes Voting power ordinary 68,172,570 15.81% 89,419,161 12.98%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change Consideration given in relation to change Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected Various Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Company Limited (WHSP) Dilution of interest N/A Ordinary shares N/A 24 / 11 / 2015 WHSP Allotment $2,685,586 Ordinary shares 20,658,355 20,658,355 02 / 12 / 2015 WHSP Dilution of interest N/A Ordinary shares N/A 02 / 12 / 2015 WHSP Allotment $76,471 Ordinary shares 588,236 588,236 Various WHSP Dilution of interest N/A Ordinary shares N/A 13 / 03 / 2019 WHSP Dilution of interest N/A Ordinary shares N/A

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities Person's votes Brickworks Limited (This relevant interest arises due to Brickworks Limited's 39.4% shareholding in WHSP. See Note 2) WHSP WHSP Direct Holding Ordinary 89,419,161 89,419,161

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Brickworks Limited 738-780 Wallgrove Road Horsley Park NSW 2175 Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Company Limited Level 1, 160 Pitt Street Mall Sydney NSW 2000

print nameSusan Leppinus

Capacity Company Secretary date 14 / 03 / 2019

This notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Shareholder is given to confirm and clarify the details of the relevant interest of Brickworks Limited (Brickworks) in Quickstep Holdings Limited (Company).

2

The relevant interest that Brickworks Limited holds in the Company arises by virtue of the operation of the provisions of section 608(3)(a) of the Corporations Act. That section provides that a person will be deemed to hold a relevant interest in any securities that a body corporate has a relevant interest in where the person's voting power in that body corporate is above 20%. Brickworks has voting power in Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Company Limited (WHSP) of 39.4%. As such, Brickworks is deemed to have a relevant interest in securities held by WHSP in the Company. Brickworks has had voting power in WHSP above 20% since 1972. For further details of the relevant interest of WHSP in the Company see the Notices of Substantial Shareholder lodged by WHSP.