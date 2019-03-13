Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Quickstep Holdings Limited    QHL   AU000000QHL1

QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(QHL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/13
0.085 AUD   -1.16%
05:54pQUICKSTEP : Change in substantial holding from SOL
PU
02:48aQUICKSTEP : Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet
PU
01:29aQUICKSTEP : Completion of Placement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quickstep : Change in substantial holding from BKW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 10:44pm EDT

14 March 2019

Australian Securities Exchange Attention: ASX Market Announcements

BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Dear Sir / Madam

Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder - Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX: QHL)

Please find attached a notice of change of interests of substantial holder for Quickstep Holdings Limited. This notice is to confirm the technical relevant interest that Brickworks Limited has in the company as a result of its shareholding in Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited.

Yours faithfully

BRICKWORKS LIMITED

SUSAN LEPPINUS COMPANY SECRETARY

Brickworks Limited ABN 17 000 028 526

T +61 (2) 9830 7800

F

+61 (2) 9830 1328

738 - 780 Wallgrove Road, Horsley Park NSW 2175 PO Box 6550, Wetherill Park NSW 1851

info@brickworks.com.au brickworks.com.au

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Quickstep Holdings Limited

ACN/ARSN

ACN 096 268 156

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

BRICKWORKS LIMITED and its subsidiaries 000 028 526

13 / 03 / 2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

01 / 12 / 2015

The previous notice was dated

01 / 12 / 2015

2. Previous and present voting power

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power

Person's votes

Voting power

ordinary

68,172,570

15.81%

89,419,161

12.98%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change

Consideration given in relation to change

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

Various

Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Company Limited (WHSP)

Dilution of interest

N/A

Ordinary shares

N/A

24 / 11 / 2015

WHSP

Allotment

$2,685,586

Ordinary shares 20,658,355

20,658,355

02 / 12 / 2015

WHSP

Dilution of interest

N/A

Ordinary shares

N/A

02 / 12 / 2015

WHSP

Allotment

$76,471

Ordinary shares 588,236

588,236

Various

WHSP

Dilution of interest

N/A

Ordinary shares

N/A

13 / 03 / 2019

WHSP

Dilution of interest

N/A

Ordinary shares

N/A

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder

Nature of relevant interest

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Brickworks Limited

(This relevant interest arises due to Brickworks Limited's 39.4% shareholding in WHSP. See Note 2)

WHSP

WHSP

Direct Holding

Ordinary 89,419,161

89,419,161

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Brickworks Limited

738-780 Wallgrove Road Horsley Park NSW 2175

Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Company Limited

Level 1, 160 Pitt Street Mall Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

print nameSusan Leppinus

sign here

Capacity Company Secretary date 14 / 03 / 2019

NOTES

1

This notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Shareholder is given to confirm and clarify the details of the relevant interest of Brickworks Limited (Brickworks) in Quickstep Holdings Limited (Company).

2

The relevant interest that Brickworks Limited holds in the Company arises by virtue of the operation of the provisions of section 608(3)(a) of the Corporations Act. That section provides that a person will be deemed to hold a relevant interest in any securities that a body corporate has a relevant interest in where the person's voting power in that body corporate is above 20%. Brickworks has voting power in Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Company Limited (WHSP) of 39.4%. As such, Brickworks is deemed to have a relevant interest in securities held by WHSP in the Company. Brickworks has had voting power in WHSP above 20% since 1972. For further details of the relevant interest of WHSP in the Company see the Notices of Substantial Shareholder lodged by WHSP.

Disclaimer

Quickstep Holdings Limited published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 02:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:54pQUICKSTEP : Change in substantial holding from SOL
PU
02:48aQUICKSTEP : Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet
PU
01:29aQUICKSTEP : Completion of Placement
PU
03/06QUICKSTEP : Announces $10.6M Placement and SPP
PU
02/21QUICKSTEP : 1H2019 Investor Presentation
PU
02/21QUICKSTEP : delivers 1H2019 Profit, forecasts full year profit
PU
02/21QUICKSTEP : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
02/21QUICKSTEP : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/19QUICKSTEP : Investor Briefing - FY19 Half Year Result
PU
02/13QUICKSTEP : Appointment of new Non-Executive Director for Quickstep
PU
More news
Chart QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Quickstep Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Burgess Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Tony H. J. Quick Executive Chairman
Gary Robinson Executive General Manager-Operations
Alan Tilley Chief Financial Officer
Ross Mahon Chief Business Development & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED19.44%0
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION17.08%107 434
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION15.31%85 311
RAYTHEON17.36%50 795
GENERAL DYNAMICS7.35%48 646
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION12.36%46 707
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.