Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Quickstep Holdings Limited    QHL   AU000000QHL1

QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(QHL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/12
0.079 AUD   -1.25%
04/09QUICKSTEP : completes Share Purchase Plan
PU
04/07QUICKSTEP : Completes Small Shareholding Sale Facility
PU
03/31QUICKSTEP : Details of Company Address
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quickstep : Change of Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED

ABN

55 096 268 156

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

TONY QUICK

Date of last notice

1 NOVEMBER 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

DIRECT & INDIRECT

Nature of indirect interest

TANDSQ Pty Ltd ATF The Quick Super

(including registered holder)

Fund - Mr Quick is a director of the trustee

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

& beneficiary of the fund

interest.

Date of change

10 APRIL 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Quantity Held

Tony Quick

420,304

Director-Related Entity

TANDSQ Pty Ltd

325,758

Total securities held prior to change

746,062

Class

ORDINARY SHARES

Number acquired

176,471

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

$15,000

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Quantity Held

Tony Quick

596,775

Director‐Related Entity

325,758

TANDSQ Pty Ltd

Total securities held after change

922,533

Nature of change

Participation in Share Purchase Plan

Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy‐back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Quickstep Holdings Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 23:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED
04/09QUICKSTEP : completes Share Purchase Plan
PU
04/07QUICKSTEP : Completes Small Shareholding Sale Facility
PU
03/31QUICKSTEP : Details of Company Address
PU
03/26QUICKSTEP : SPP Closing Date Extended to 3 April 2019
PU
03/20QUICKSTEP : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
03/13QUICKSTEP : Change in substantial holding from BKW
PU
03/13QUICKSTEP : Change in substantial holding from SOL
PU
03/13QUICKSTEP : Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet
PU
03/13QUICKSTEP : Completion of Placement
PU
03/06QUICKSTEP : Announces $10.6M Placement and SPP
PU
More news
Chart QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Quickstep Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Burgess Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Tony H. J. Quick Executive Chairman
Gary Robinson Executive General Manager-Operations
Alan Tilley Chief Financial Officer
Ross Mahon Chief Business Development & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.72%0
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.74%114 535
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION18.28%86 423
RAYTHEON20.25%51 215
GENERAL DYNAMICS11.27%49 504
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION15.58%47 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About