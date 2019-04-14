Quickstep : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED ABN 55 096 268 156

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director TONY QUICK Date of last notice 1 NOVEMBER 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest DIRECT & INDIRECT Nature of indirect interest TANDSQ Pty Ltd ATF The Quick Super (including registered holder) Fund - Mr Quick is a director of the trustee Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant & beneficiary of the fund interest. Date of change 10 APRIL 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Quantity Held Tony Quick 420,304 Director-Related Entity TANDSQ Pty Ltd 325,758 Total securities held prior to change 746,062 Class ORDINARY SHARES Number acquired 176,471 Number disposed NIL Value/Consideration $15,000 Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated valuation

