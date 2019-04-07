Quickstep : Completes Small Shareholding Sale Facility

ASX/Media Release: 8 April 2019

Completion of Small Shareholding Sale Facility

Sydney, 8 April 2019 - Quickstep Holdings Limited (ABN 55 096 268 156) (Company or QHL) advises that it has completed the small shareholding sale facility (Sale Facility) previously announced to the market on 12 February 2019.

The Sale Facility was established to assist holders of parcels of Company shares with a market value of less than A$500 (Small Holdings) to sell those Small Holdings in a simple and cost‐effective manner, and reduce the administrative cost to the Company with the consequent reduction in the number of shareholders.

Pursuant to the terms of the Sale Facility, a total of 3,122,951 ordinary shares (Shares) across 1,017 holdings were placed by PAC Partners to a single institutional client. Participants in the Sale Facility should receive proceeds from the sale of their Shares within the next week.

The Small Holdings sold into the Sale Facility represented only 0.45% of issued shares, but approximately 19% of holdings in the Company. Following Completion of the Sale Facility, the number of shareholders in the Company has reduced from approximately 5,350 to 4,330, which is expected to deliver future benefit to remaining shareholders through lower ongoing corporate administrative costs.

The Company would like to thank both Computershare and PAC Partners for managing and facilitating the Sale Facility process.

About Quickstep Holdings

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX: QHL) is the largest independent aerospace‐grade advanced composite manufacturer in Australia, operating from state‐of‐the‐art aerospace manufacturing facilities at Bankstown Airport in Sydney, NSW and a manufacturing and R&D/ process development centre in Geelong, Victoria. The group employs more than 200 people in Australia and internationally. Quickstep is partnering with some of the world's largest aerospace / defence organisations including Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Boeing Defense (US) and BAE Systems (UK), as well as Victorian‐based Marand Precision Engineering. Quickstep is currently working on new opportunities with a number of additional companies including General Atomics (US). More information about Quickstep is available at www.quickstep.com.au

For further information: Investors Media Mark Burgess - Managing Director Ashley Rambukwella / Antonino Blancato Quickstep Holdings Limited Financial & Corporate Relations

