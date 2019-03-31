Quickstep : Details of Company Address

ASX Release 1 April 2019
Change of Registered Office
Sydney, 1 April 2019 - Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL), the manufacturer of advanced carbon fibre composites, advises that effective Monday 1 April 2019 the Company's new Registered Office will be:
Street Address: Level 14, 151 Clarence Street Sydney NSW 2000
Mailing Address: GPO Box 5015 Sydney NSW 2001
The address, telephone and facsimile numbers for the Company's Principal Business Office remain the same.
‐ENDS‐
About Quickstep Holdings
Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX: QHL) is the largest independent aerospace‐grade advanced composite manufacturer in Australia, operating from state‐of‐the‐art aerospace manufacturing facilities at Bankstown Airport in Sydney, NSW and a manufacturing and R&D/ process development centre in Geelong, Victoria. The group employs more than 200 people in Australia and internationally. More information about Quickstep is available at www.quickstep.com.au
Principal address: 361 Milperra Road
Tel: (02) 9774 0300
ASX Code: QHL
Bankstown Airport NSW 2200
Fax: (02) 9771 0256
www.quickstep.com.au
Email: info@quickstep.com.au
Disclaimer
Quickstep Holdings Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 23:56:04 UTC