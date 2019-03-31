Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Quickstep Holdings Limited    QHL   AU000000QHL1

QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(QHL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/29
0.084 AUD   +1.20%
07:57pQUICKSTEP : Details of Company Address
PU
03/26QUICKSTEP : SPP Closing Date Extended to 3 April 2019
PU
03/20QUICKSTEP : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quickstep : Details of Company Address

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

ASX Release 1 April 2019

Change of Registered Office

Sydney, 1 April 2019 - Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL), the manufacturer of advanced carbon fibre composites, advises that effective Monday 1 April 2019 the Company's new Registered Office will be:

Street Address: Level 14, 151 Clarence Street Sydney NSW 2000

Mailing Address: GPO Box 5015 Sydney NSW 2001

The address, telephone and facsimile numbers for the Company's Principal Business Office remain the same.

‐ENDS‐

About Quickstep Holdings

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX: QHL) is the largest independent aerospace‐grade advanced composite manufacturer in Australia, operating from state‐of‐the‐art aerospace manufacturing facilities at Bankstown Airport in Sydney, NSW and a manufacturing and R&D/ process development centre in Geelong, Victoria. The group employs more than 200 people in Australia and internationally. More information about Quickstep is available at www.quickstep.com.au

Principal address: 361 Milperra Road

Tel: (02) 9774 0300

ASX Code: QHL

Bankstown Airport NSW 2200

Fax: (02) 9771 0256

www.quickstep.com.au

Email: info@quickstep.com.au

Disclaimer

Quickstep Holdings Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 23:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:57pQUICKSTEP : Details of Company Address
PU
03/26QUICKSTEP : SPP Closing Date Extended to 3 April 2019
PU
03/20QUICKSTEP : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
03/13QUICKSTEP : Change in substantial holding from BKW
PU
03/13QUICKSTEP : Change in substantial holding from SOL
PU
03/13QUICKSTEP : Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet
PU
03/13QUICKSTEP : Completion of Placement
PU
03/06QUICKSTEP : Announces $10.6M Placement and SPP
PU
02/21QUICKSTEP : 1H2019 Investor Presentation
PU
02/21QUICKSTEP : delivers 1H2019 Profit, forecasts full year profit
PU
More news
Chart QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Quickstep Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Burgess Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Tony H. J. Quick Executive Chairman
Gary Robinson Executive General Manager-Operations
Alan Tilley Chief Financial Officer
Ross Mahon Chief Business Development & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.67%0
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.05%111 146
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION14.63%84 888
RAYTHEON18.73%51 390
GENERAL DYNAMICS7.68%48 883
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION10.09%45 761
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About