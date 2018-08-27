ASX/Media Release 27 August 2018

Quickstep Investor Briefing ‐ FY18 Full Year Results

Sydney, 27 August 2018 - Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX: QHL), Australia's leading independent carbon fibre composites manufacturer, will announce its FY18 full year results on Tuesday 28th August 2018.

Mark Burgess, Quickstep CEO and Managing Director, and Alan Tilley, Chief Financial Officer, will host a call on the company's FY18 full year results for investors and analysts on Wednesday 29th August at 11.00 a.m.

Analysts and fund managers are invited to email the contacts below to participate in the question and answer session.

The call details for the briefing are below:

Dial: 1800 093 431

Pin: 35500273#

‐ENDS‐

Investor enquiries:

Ashley Rambukwella or Antonino Blancato Financial & Corporate Relations

Telephone: +61 407 231 282 / +61 2 8264 1004 or +61 2 8264 1009 E:a.rambukwella@fcr.com.auor a.blancato@fcr.com.au

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX: QHL) is the largest independent aerospace‐grade advanced composite manufacturer in Australia, operating from state‐of‐the‐art aerospace manufacturing facilities at Bankstown Airport in Sydney, NSW and an advanced research and development centre in Geelong, Victoria. The group employs more than 220 people in Australia and internationally. Quickstep is partnering with some of the world's largest aerospace/defence organisations including Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Boeing Defense (US) and BAE Systems (UK), as well as Victorian‐based Marand Precision Engineering. Quickstep is currently working on new opportunities with a number of additional companies including General Atomics (US) and Triumph Group Inc. More information about Quickstep is available at www.quickstep.com.au

