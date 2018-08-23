Quickstep : Lockheed Martin C-130J & LM-100J Contract Extension

ASX/Media Release 23 August 2018

Lockheed Martin C‐130J/LM‐100J Contract Extension

 Additional five‐year period covering 2020‐2024

 Adds to existing long‐term revenue streams

 Opens additional opportunities for growth

Sydney, 23 August 2018 - Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL), the manufacturer of advanced carbon fibre composites, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lockheed Martin for a Long Term Flexible Contract (LTFC) associated with the ongoing supply of C‐130J/LM‐100J wing flaps for an additional five‐years, covering the period 2020 to 2024.

Quickstep has an existing contract with Lockheed Martin to provide wing flaps for the C‐130J/LM‐100J aircraft through to end‐2019, and this contract extension will continue the successful supply chain relationship. Quickstep has delivered all its contracted C‐130J/LM‐100J parts to date 100 percent on time while meeting the high quality standards required by Lockheed Martin. In 2017, Quickstep supplied its first parts for the LM‐100J freighter aircraft, which is a commercial version of the C‐130J military transporter.

Quickstep's chief executive officer and managing director, Mark Burgess said, "We are proud to be a supplier to Lockheed Martin on this critical global program and this contract extension secures the C‐130J/LM‐100J line of business through 2024. In addition to this MoU, we look forward to further increasing the scope of our supply on the C‐130J/LM‐100J platform."

Burgess added, "Quickstep's outlook is positive. We anticipate improved efficiency from our growing production programs and the ongoing implementation of lean manufacturing processes and practices across the business."

This contract extension bolsters Quickstep's portfolio of long‐term contracts and its strong defence and aerospace outlook. Over the next three years Quickstep expects to benefit from increasing production volumes though its F‐ 35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) composite parts contract and new business secured with Boeing Defense and Chemring. An enhanced business development capability and healthy project pipeline ensures the company is well positioned for future profitable growth. Quickstep continues to be focused on high value, expanding global markets while strengthening its position as Australia's leading independent carbon fibre composites manufacturer.

‐ENDS‐

Principal address: 361 Milperra Road Tel: (02) 9774 0300 Bankstown Airport NSW 2200 Fax: (02) 9771 0256 www.quickstep.com.au Email:info@quickstep.com.au

ASX Code: QHL

About Quickstep Holdings

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX: QHL) is the largest independent aerospace‐grade advanced composite manufacturer in Australia, operating from state‐of‐the‐art aerospace manufacturing facilities at Bankstown Airport in Sydney, NSW and an advanced research and development centre in Geelong, Victoria. The group employs more than 200 people in Australia and internationally. Quickstep is partnering with some of the world's largest aerospace/defence organisations including Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Boeing Defense (US) and BAE Systems (UK), as well as Victorian‐based Marand Precision Engineering. Quickstep is currently working on new opportunities with a number of additional companies including General Atomics (US) and Triumph Group Inc. More information about Quickstep is available at www.quickstep.com.au

