Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Quickstep Holdings Limited    QHL   AU000000QHL1

QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED (QHL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Quickstep : Lockheed Martin C-130J & LM-100J Contract Extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 01:42am CEST

ASX/Media Release 23 August 2018

Lockheed Martin C130J/LM100J Contract Extension

  • Additional fiveyear period covering 20202024

  • Adds to existing longterm revenue streams

  • Opens additional opportunities for growth

Sydney, 23 August 2018 - Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL), the manufacturer of advanced carbon fibre composites, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lockheed Martin for a Long Term Flexible Contract (LTFC) associated with the ongoing supply of C130J/LM100J wing flaps for an additional fiveyears, covering the period 2020 to 2024.

Quickstep has an existing contract with Lockheed Martin to provide wing flaps for the C130J/LM100J aircraft through to end2019, and this contract extension will continue the successful supply chain relationship. Quickstep has delivered all its contracted C130J/LM100J parts to date 100 percent on time while meeting the high quality standards required by Lockheed Martin. In 2017, Quickstep supplied its first parts for the LM100J freighter aircraft, which is a commercial version of the C130J military transporter.

Quickstep's chief executive officer and managing director, Mark Burgess said, "We are proud to be a supplier to Lockheed Martin on this critical global program and this contract extension secures the C130J/LM100J line of business through 2024. In addition to this MoU, we look forward to further increasing the scope of our supply on the C130J/LM100J platform."

Burgess added, "Quickstep's outlook is positive. We anticipate improved efficiency from our growing production programs and the ongoing implementation of lean manufacturing processes and practices across the business."

This contract extension bolsters Quickstep's portfolio of longterm contracts and its strong defence and aerospace outlook. Over the next three years Quickstep expects to benefit from increasing production volumes though its F 35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) composite parts contract and new business secured with Boeing Defense and Chemring. An enhanced business development capability and healthy project pipeline ensures the company is well positioned for future profitable growth. Quickstep continues to be focused on high value, expanding global markets while strengthening its position as Australia's leading independent carbon fibre composites manufacturer.

ENDS

Principal address: 361 Milperra Road

Tel: (02) 9774 0300

Bankstown Airport NSW 2200

Fax: (02) 9771 0256

www.quickstep.com.au

Email:info@quickstep.com.au

ASX Code: QHL

About Quickstep Holdings

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX: QHL) is the largest independent aerospacegrade advanced composite manufacturer in Australia, operating from stateoftheart aerospace manufacturing facilities at Bankstown Airport in Sydney, NSW and an advanced research and development centre in Geelong, Victoria. The group employs more than 200 people in Australia and internationally. Quickstep is partnering with some of the world's largest aerospace/defence organisations including Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Boeing Defense (US) and BAE Systems (UK), as well as Victorianbased Marand Precision Engineering. Quickstep is currently working on new opportunities with a number of additional companies including General Atomics (US) and Triumph Group Inc. More information about Quickstep is available at www.quickstep.com.au

For further information:

Investors

Media

Mark Burgess - Managing Director

Ashley Rambukwella / Antonino Blancato

Quickstep Holdings Limited

Financial & Corporate Relations

Telephone: +612 9774 0300

Telephone: +61 2 8264 1004 / 0407 231 282

or +61 2 8264 1009 / 0410 448 577

E: mburgess@quickstep.com.au

E: a.rambukwella@fcr.com.au or a.blancato@fcr.com.au

or:

Visit www.quickstep.com.au

2

Disclaimer

Quickstep Holdings Limited published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 23:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:42aQUICKSTEP : Lockheed Martin C-130J & LM-100J Contract Extension
PU
08/01QUICKSTEP : eyes JSF boost for 2019
AQ
07/03QUICKSTEP : New CFO for Quickstep
AQ
03/07QUICKSTEP : and ATR to create aerospace-grade composite parts
AQ
03/07QUICKSTEP : and ATR Group announce composites manufacturing partnership
AQ
03/06QUICKSTEP : and ATR partner to manufacture aerospace composite components
AQ
2017QUICKSTEP : New CEO Contract Terms
PU
2017QUICKSTEP : Appointment of new Chief Executive Officer
PU
2017QUICKSTEP : completes A$10m capital investment in Bankstown
PU
2017QUICKSTEP : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Quickstep Holdings (QCKSF) Presents At 8th Annual Australian Microcap Investm.. 
Chart QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Quickstep Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Burgess Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Tony H. J. Quick Executive Chairman
Kevin Boyle Chief Operating Officer
Alan Tilley Chief Financial Officer
Ross Mahon Chief Business Development & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED7.14%0
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.93%108 797
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.99%92 380
GENERAL DYNAMICS-4.19%57 763
RAYTHEON6.71%57 223
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-3.07%51 920
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.