Quidel : Receives FDA Clearance, CLIA Waiver for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® 2 Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument from Finger-Stick Whole Blood Specimens

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a provider of rapid
diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and
molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it has received
510(k) clearance and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)
waiver from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to
market its Sofia 2 Lyme FIA to be used with the Sofia 2 Fluorescent
Immunoassay Analyzer for the rapid differential detection of human IgM
and IgG antibodies to Borrelia burgdorferi from finger-stick
whole blood specimens from patients suspected of B. burgdorferi
infection. The test is intended for use with the Sofia 2 analyzer to aid
in the diagnosis of Lyme disease.
Sofia 2 is Quidel’s next-generation version of its best-selling Sofia
instrumented system. Sofia 2 utilizes the original Sofia’s fluorescent
chemistry design while improving upon the graphical user interface and
optics system to provide an accurate, objective and automated result in
as few as 3 minutes. Sofia 2 also integrates wireless connectivity and
its barcode scanner within a smaller footprint than the legacy Sofia
instrument. The next-generation Sofia 2 system also comes connected to
Virena®, Quidel’s data management system, which provides aggregated,
de-identified testing data in near real-time.
Lyme disease is the most common tickborne disease in North America and
Europe1. In the United States, Lyme disease is caused by the
bacterium, Borrelia burgdorferi, transmitted through the bite of
an infected blacklegged tick1,2. Patients infected with B.
burgdorferi may experience symptoms associated with three stages:
early localized disease, early disseminated disease, and late persistent
disease1. The most characteristic symptom of early localized
disease is the appearance of erythema migrans (EM) on the skin1,3.
EM may also be accompanied by flu-like symptoms days or weeks after
infection3. In the second stage, early disseminated disease,
untreated patients may begin to see neurological and rheumatological
manifestations, and less commonly, dermatological, cardiac, or
ophthalmological manifestations. These symptoms generally appear weeks
to months after infection1. If the disease continues to be
left untreated, late persistent disease may also follow months or years
later with continued progression of manifestations in the joints, heart,
skin, and nervous system2,3.
Early detection and treatment of Lyme disease can help resolve symptoms
and prevent progression of the disease1. The primary means of
identifying B. burgdorferi infection is detection of the body’s
IgM and IgG antibody response by way of immunoassay3.
Detection of IgM antibodies to B. burgdorferi is generally most
significant in the earlier stages of the disease. Conversely, detection
of IgG antibodies has proven to be significant for longer periods, as
the antibodies may remain detectable years after infection.
The Sofia 2 Lyme FIA uses a bi-directional test strip format to detect
both IgM and IgG antibodies to B. burgdorferi from a single
finger-stick whole blood sample. One side of the test strip detects IgM
antibodies to B. burgdorferi and the other side of the test strip
detects IgG antibodies to B. burgdorferi.
The Sofia 2 Lyme FIA is also novel in that it can process samples from
less invasive finger-stick whole blood specimens instead of blood
samples collected though venipuncture, the traditional method of sample
collection for Lyme testing. The assay’s whole blood sample processing
technology speeds the time to diagnosis, is less invasive to the
patient, and allows the test to be CLIA waived by the FDA.
CLIA waiver for the Sofia 2 Lyme FIA markedly expands the available
market for the Sofia 2 test system, which allows the test to be run in
physician offices, as well as in several thousand hospitals, medical
centers, smaller clinics, and alternate sites (e.g., urgent care
centers, free standing emergency departments, retail clinics, etc.) in
the United States.
“The Sofia 2 Lyme FIA’s 510(k) clearance and CLIA Waiver for use on the
Sofia 2 instrument will allow healthcare workers to generate a result in
a single office visit, accelerating the time to diagnosis and potential
treatment of Lyme Disease for the patient. This is another example of
our ability to provide simple, cost-effective solutions for physician
offices and hospitals that previously had to wait several days for
send-out results,” said Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive
officer of Quidel Corporation. “We expect that this new product
introduction will increase the value of our Sofia 2 platform, and could
create incremental instrument placement opportunities in traditional
healthcare institutions that are closer to the patient, as well as in
the rapidly growing alternate site segment of point of care.”
The Sofia 2 Lyme FIA is the fourth Sofia test for use on the Sofia 2
system that has been 510(k) cleared and CLIA waived by the FDA: the
Sofia Influenza A+B FIA, the Sofia RSV FIA, and the Sofia Strep A+ FIA
were 510(k) cleared and CLIA waived by the FDA in 2017. Quidel also
markets the moderately complex Sofia Lyme FIA in the US, as well as
Sofia Legionella FIA and Sofia S. pneumoniae FIA in Europe.
