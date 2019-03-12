Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Quilter    QLT   GB00BDCXV269

QUILTER

(QLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Quilter : clients in 'wealth preservation mode' as Brexit looms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 05:26am EDT

(Reuters) - Wealth manager Quilter said Britain's looming exit from the European Union meant its clients were steering clear of new investments and that investor confidence could worsen in 2019.

Quilter, spun out of Anglo-South African insurance company Old Mutual last year, said Brexit and market uncertainty had continued to temper momentum, leading the company to be cautious on net investment flows for the current year.

Global markets have also been hit by the long-running trade war between Beijing and Washington. The FTSE 100 Index fell 12.5 percent in 2018.

"We are living in unprecedented times. In these uncharted waters, the only certainty seems to be uncertainty ... Clients are in wealth preservation mode at the moment," Chief Executive Officer Paul Feeney told Reuters.

The company said a number of measures were in place to mitigate any impact of Brexit, including establishing a regulated asset management company in Ireland.

"Recent quarters have seen reduced levels of investor confidence and this could deteriorate further, potentially materially further, under various scenarios related to the UK leaving the EU," Quilter said in a statement.

Prime Minister Theresa May won legally binding Brexit assurances from the European Union on Monday in a last ditch attempt to sway rebellious British lawmakers who have threatened to vote down her divorce deal again.

(gr
aphic: Quilter yet to shine as stand alone firm -

Quilter also posted a 4 percent fall in total assets to 109.3 billion pounds ($144.4 billion), as it announced its maiden set of full-year results as a standalone company.

A migration of advisers to its new platform may hit the flow of new money and Quilter may undershoot its 5 percent growth target for net client cash flow (NCCF) on a medium-term basis in the calendar year 2019, it said.

"I suspect it (uncertainty) won't all end at March 29, it would continue a bit longer and that could have some impacts on our overall net flows during the year," Feeney said.

NCCF fell to 2.7 billion pounds for 2018 from 6.3 billion pounds a year earlier, while pretax profit was 5 million pounds, compared with a loss of 5 million pounds in 2017.

Quilter, which manages investments for more than 900,000 customers, also recommended a final dividend of 3.3 pence per share.

Feeney said Quilter would do smaller bolt-on acquisitions to grow its financial advice business in 2019.

Quilter's FTSE 250 shares, which have lost more than 10 pct of their value in 2019, were largely unchanged at 132.1 pence in early trading. They were priced at 145 pence when Quilter was separated last June.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva/Keith Weir)

By Noor Zainab Hussain and Samantha Machado
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
QUILTER 3.39% 136.94 Delayed Quote.11.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUILTER
05:26aQUILTER : clients in 'wealth preservation mode' as Brexit looms
RE
03/07QUILTER PLC : annual earnings release
01/09LEGAL & GENERAL : Richard Buxton to step down as CEO of Merian Global Investors
RE
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slightly lower in fitting farewell to dim 2018
RE
2018QUILTER : CFO transition to take place in March 2019
AQ
2018QUILTER : CFO transition to take place in March 2019
AQ
2018QUILTER : CFO transition to take place in March 2019
AQ
2018QUILTER : British wealth manager Quilter's CFO to step down in March
RE
2018QUILTER : Nomination
CO
2018QUILTER : posts lower year-on-year third quarter cash flow
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 780 M
EBIT 2018 134 M
Net income 2018 207 M
Finance 2018 1 159 M
Yield 2018 11,2%
P/E ratio 2018 15,29
P/E ratio 2019 30,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,74x
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
Capitalization 2 512 M
Chart QUILTER
Duration : Period :
Quilter Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUILTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,53  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
Managers
NameTitle
Paul W. Feeney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glyn Parry Jones Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Karin Alexandra Cook Chief Operating Officer
Timothy James William Tookey CFO & Independent Non-Executive Director
Rosie Harris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUILTER11.61%3 318
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP7.33%22 880
LEGAL & GENERAL17.10%20 815
AMUNDI23.44%12 717
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-6.41%10 593
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-4.73%7 713
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.