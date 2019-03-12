Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Quilter    QLT   GB00BDCXV269

QUILTER

(QLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Quilter : says Brexit dents investor appetite, cautious on 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 03:59am EDT

(Reuters) - British wealth manager Quilter said on Tuesday Britain's looming exit from the European Union had hurt investor appetite to put new money to work, adding it was cautious on net flows going into 2019.

Quilter also posted a 4 percent fall in total assets to 109.3 billion pounds, hurt by a fall in net inflows of new client money, as it announced its maiden set of full-year results as a standalone company.

Global markets have been hit by the long-running trade war between Beijing and Washington as well as uncertainty around Britain's vote to leave the European Union. The FTSE 100 Index fell 12.5 percent in 2018.

"Brexit and market uncertainty continue to temper momentum in year-to-date flows and therefore we remain cautious on net flows going into 2019," Quilter said in a statement.

"Recent quarters have seen reduced levels of investor confidence and this could deteriorate further, potentially materially further, under various scenarios related to the UK leaving the EU," it added.

The company said a number of actions were in place to mitigate any impact of Brexit, including establishing a regulated asset management company in Ireland.

Quilter also said migration of advisers to its new platform may contribute to a slowdown in the flow of new money, and that it may undershoot its 5 percent growth target for net client cash flow (NCCF) on a medium-term basis in the calendar year 2019.

Quilter, spun out of Anglo-South African insurance company Old Mutual last year, said NCCF fell to 2.7 billion pounds for 2018 from 6.3 billion pounds a year earlier, in a year where investor sentiment progressively weakened.

The company reported a pretax profit of 5 million pounds, compared with a loss of 5 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.

Quilter also recommended a final dividend of 3.3 pence per share, in line with its policy.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
QUILTER 1.40% 132.06 Delayed Quote.11.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUILTER
03:59aQUILTER : says Brexit dents investor appetite, cautious on 2019
RE
03/07QUILTER PLC : annual earnings release
01/09LEGAL & GENERAL : Richard Buxton to step down as CEO of Merian Global Investors
RE
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slightly lower in fitting farewell to dim 2018
RE
2018QUILTER : CFO transition to take place in March 2019
AQ
2018QUILTER : CFO transition to take place in March 2019
AQ
2018QUILTER : CFO transition to take place in March 2019
AQ
2018QUILTER : British wealth manager Quilter's CFO to step down in March
RE
2018QUILTER : Nomination
CO
2018QUILTER : posts lower year-on-year third quarter cash flow
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 780 M
EBIT 2018 134 M
Net income 2018 207 M
Finance 2018 1 159 M
Yield 2018 11,2%
P/E ratio 2018 15,29
P/E ratio 2019 30,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,74x
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
Capitalization 2 512 M
Chart QUILTER
Duration : Period :
Quilter Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUILTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,53  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
Managers
NameTitle
Paul W. Feeney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glyn Parry Jones Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Karin Alexandra Cook Chief Operating Officer
Timothy James William Tookey CFO & Independent Non-Executive Director
Rosie Harris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUILTER11.61%3 318
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP7.33%22 880
LEGAL & GENERAL17.10%20 815
AMUNDI23.44%12 717
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-6.41%10 593
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-4.73%7 713
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.