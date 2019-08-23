Log in
QUINSTREET INC

(QNST)
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against QuinStreet, Inc.

08/23/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against QuinStreet, Inc. (“QuinStreet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QNST). This investigation concerns whether QuinStreet has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 11, 2019, Kerrisdale Capital published a report accusing QuinStreet of (a) artificially boosting the company’s “leads” revenue by secretly paying web surfers to click on its advertiser-sponsored links; and (b) failing to adequately disclose the company’s revenue concentration in, and growth from, a single large client, Progressive Insurance.

On August 8, 2019, the Company announced disappointing earnings for the second quarter of 2019, causing shares to decline from $16.37 to $11.81 (a decline of 27%).

If you acquired QuinStreet securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
