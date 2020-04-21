Log in
QuinStreet : Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

04/21/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc.(Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, today announced it will report financial results for its third quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 PM PT to review and discuss the company's results.

What:

QuinStreet Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call



When:

Wednesday, May 6, 2020



Time:

2:00 PM PT



Dial in:

+1 800-458-4121 (domestic)



Replay Instructions:

+1 888-203-1112 (domestic)


+1 719-457-0820 (international) 


Passcode 7941495



Webcast URL:

http://investor.quinstreet.com/

About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.  

Investor Contact: 
Erica Abrams
(415) 297-5864
eabrams@quinstreet.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quinstreet-sets-date-to-announce-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-results-301044275.html

SOURCE QuinStreet, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
