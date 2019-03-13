Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  QuinStreet Inc    QNST

QUINSTREET INC

(QNST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

QuinStreet : To Participate in 11th Annual Stephens West Coast 1x1 Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 09:29am EDT

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, today announced that it will participate in the 11th Annual Stephens West Coast 1x1 Conference held on Thursday, March 14 at the Palace Hotel San Francisco.

QuinStreet management will be available for one-on-one meetings on that day.

The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.

About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is one of the largest Internet performance marketplace product and technology companies in the world. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information they need to research, find and select the products, services and brands that meet their needs. For more information, please visit www.QuinStreet.com.

Investor ContactErica Abrams
eabrams@quinstreet.com

Source: QuinStreet, Inc.

Disclaimer

QuinStreet Inc. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 13:28:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUINSTREET INC
03/12QUINSTREET : 27 Metros Where Home Prices Still Lag After Recession
PU
03/06QUINSTREET : States Paying Highest Federal Taxes are Most Impacted by Cap on SAL..
PU
02/26QUINSTREET : Checking Account Fees Highest in Seven Years, According to MoneyRat..
PU
02/26QUINSTREET : CardRatings.com Latest Research Finds Credit Card Fees a Bargain Co..
PU
02/26CardRatings.com Latest Research Finds Credit Card Fees a Bargain Considering ..
GL
02/25NEW ANALYSIS : Salary Required to Buy a Home in 50 Metros [Feb 25, 2019]
PU
02/20CARINSURANCE.COM RESEARCH : Texting tickets hike insurance rates more than many ..
PU
02/15QUINSTREET : Homeowners can now track their current home equity position, projec..
PU
02/11QUINSTREET : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
02/07QUINSTREET : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 466 M
EBIT 2019 39,6 M
Net income 2019 71,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,48
P/E ratio 2020 21,55
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 644 M
Chart QUINSTREET INC
Duration : Period :
QuinStreet Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUINSTREET INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,7 $
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas Valenti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Wong Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nina Bhanap CTO, President-Product & Technology
Greg P. Sands Independent Director
James R. Simons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUINSTREET INC-20.33%644
OMNICOM GROUP2.74%16 833
WPP GROUP0.76%14 088
PUBLICIS GROUPE-0.42%13 239
DENTSU INC-2.02%11 915
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC15.39%9 569
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.