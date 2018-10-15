Quintana Energy Services : Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: QES) (“QES” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: Quintana Energy Services Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call When: Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central How: Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0867 and asking for the QES call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below Where: https://ir.quintanaenergyservices.com/ir-calendar

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 14, 2018 and may be accessed by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and using pass code 13684027#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.quintanaenergyservices.com/ir-calendar for 90 days.

About Quintana Energy Services

QES is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all active major basins throughout the U.S. QES’s primary services include: directional drilling, pressure pumping, pressure control and wireline services. The Company offers a complementary suite of products and services to a broad customer base that is supported by in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at www.quintanaenergyservices.com.

