Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Quintana Energy Services Inc    QES

QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC (QES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Quintana Energy Services : Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: QES) (“QES” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

             
What: Quintana Energy Services Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
When: Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central
How: Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0867 and asking for the
QES call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or
Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below
Where:

https://ir.quintanaenergyservices.com/ir-calendar

 

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 14, 2018 and may be accessed by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and using pass code 13684027#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.quintanaenergyservices.com/ir-calendar for 90 days.

About Quintana Energy Services

QES is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all active major basins throughout the U.S. QES’s primary services include: directional drilling, pressure pumping, pressure control and wireline services. The Company offers a complementary suite of products and services to a broad customer base that is supported by in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at www.quintanaenergyservices.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES I
10:16pQUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES : Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Con..
BU
09/04QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
08/30QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES : to Participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Confe..
AQ
08/28QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES : to Participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Confe..
BU
08/09QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
08/08QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (f..
AQ
08/08QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
07/19QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES : Announces 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Co..
BU
05/16QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
05/10QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/11Quintana Energy Services' (QES) CEO Rogers Herndon on Q2 2018 Results - Earni.. 
08/08Quintana Energy Services misses by $0.05, beats on revenue 
08/04STOCKS TO WATCH : Meet The New Ford 
05/22ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (05/22/2018) 
05/16ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (05/16/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 605 M
EBIT 2018 22,0 M
Net income 2018 2,90 M
Debt 2018 31,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capitalization 245 M
Chart QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
Quintana Energy Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,6 $
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rogers Daniel Herndon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Corby J. Robertson Chairman
Chris J. Baker Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Keefer M. Lehner Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Dag Skindlo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC0.00%249
HELMERICH & PAYNE7.38%7 434
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED0.09%6 300
TRANSOCEAN LTD23.50%5 917
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP-25.47%4 550
ENSCO PLC47.38%3 742
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.