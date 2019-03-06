Quintana Energy Services : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
0
03/06/2019 | 06:34pm EST
Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: QES) (“QES” or the “Company”) today
reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended
December 31, 2018.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
Fourth quarter 2018 revenue was $159.7 million, up 5.8% from $150.9
million in the third quarter of 2018 and up 22.0% from $130.9 million in
the fourth quarter 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 net loss was $1.6 million
and Adjusted EBITDA was $13.9 million, compared to a net loss of $2.4
million and Adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million for the third quarter of
2018, and net income of $2.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $18.8
million in the fourth quarter of 2017. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
at the end of this release for a discussion of Adjusted EBITDA and its
reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure
calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted
accounting principles (“GAAP”).
Rogers Herndon, QES’ President and Chief Executive Officer, stated,
“During the fourth quarter we managed through continued market softness
on the completions side of our business, however, we were able to
maintain and, in some cases, increase utilization rates in three of our
four business segments.
"We are proud of our Directional Drilling segment as we continue to
realize market share gains and focus on increasing margins. In Pressure
Control, we realized one month of utilization from one of our new large
diameter coil tubing units delivered in early December. The second unit
was delivered at the end of the quarter and we expect to have full
utilization for the first quarter of 2019. Higher utilization rates in
Pressure Pumping were offset by lower pricing and we elected to warm
stack one of our four frac spreads in early January 2019. During the
fourth quarter we made the needed adjustments to our Wireline offering
and we expect Wireline to be a meaningful contributor to first quarter
results."
Reflecting on its first year as a public Company, QES has:
Maintained a strong balance sheet ending the year with net debt
(excluding capital leases) of $15.7 million;
Increased market share and improved margins in its Directional
Drilling segment;
Successfully deployed four additional large diameter coil tubing units
and a fourth pressure pumping fleet;
Maintained industry leading safety record and expanded our customer
base.
"Our team continues to manage through a challenging completions market,
especially in Pressure Pumping where we have experienced further
utilization and pricing weakness in the first quarter," added Herndon.
"While we anticipate improving market fundamentals throughout 2019, we
will maintain our consistent approach to capital discipline. Our 2019
planned growth projects have been reduced by 67% from 2018 as we focus
on high-return, quick payback investments and continue to push for
increased utilization and efficiencies across our existing asset base.
"We continue to aggressively pursue opportunities to strengthen the QES
platform and create value through strategic consolidation. We see
consolidation as an attractive avenue to accelerate and further drive
much needed efficiencies and improved returns while adding size, scale
and enhanced liquidity for shareholders," concluded Herndon.
Business Segment Results
Directional Drilling
The Directional Drilling segment provides the highly-technical and
essential services of guiding horizontal and directional drilling
operations for exploration and production (“E&P”) companies. Revenue was
$60.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, up approximately 18.7%
compared to revenue of $50.9 million in the third quarter of 2018 and up
57.7% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 Adjusted
EBITDA was $9.4 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 million for
the third quarter of 2018. The sequential increases in revenue and
Adjusted EBITDA were primarily due to increased utilization and pricing
associated with a higher component of specialized technology. In the
fourth quarter of 2017, revenue was $38.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA
was $5.5 million.
Pressure Pumping
The Pressure Pumping segment primarily provides hydraulic fracturing
services to E&P companies in the Mid-Con. Revenue for the segment
increased 8.2% to $54.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, up from
$50.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. The sequential increase in
revenue was primarily driven by a 7.6% increase in utilization during
the fourth quarter of 2018 partially offset by pricing pressure during
the quarter. Fourth quarter 2018 Adjusted EBITDA was $4.1 million,
compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million for the third quarter of
2018. The sequential decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to
increased costs associated with a fully utilized fourth spread in the
fourth quarter of 2018 and reduced pricing. In the Fourth quarter of
2017, revenue was $49.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $10.5 million.
Pressure Control
The Pressure Control segment consists of coiled tubing, rig-assisted
snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping and well control services. Revenue for
the segment increased approximately 1.6% to $31.6 million in the fourth
quarter of 2018, up from $31.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.
Fourth quarter 2018 Adjusted EBITDA was $4.7 million, compared to
Adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2018. The
sequential increases in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA were primarily due
to an increase in well control activity during the fourth quarter of
2018. In the fourth quarter of 2017, revenue was $26.5 million and
Adjusted EBITDA was $4.1 million.
Wireline
The Wireline segment primarily provides cased-hole wireline services to
E&P companies. Revenue for the segment decreased to $13.7 million in the
fourth quarter of 2018 from $18.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.
Fourth quarter 2018 Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.3 million, compared
to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.7 million for the third quarter of
2018. The sequential decreases in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA were
primarily due to low utilization and pricing pressure driven by
prevailing market conditions during the quarter. In the fourth quarter
of 2017, revenue was $16.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of
$1.5 million.
Other Financial Information
General and administrative ("G&A") expense for the fourth quarter of
2018 of $22.3 million was consistent with the third quarter's G&A
expense of $22.5 million, and increased by $4.2 million, compared to
$18.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in G&A
expenses over 2017 was primarily driven by stock based compensation
expense of $2.5 million, increased headcount, additional administrative
expenses related to being a publicly traded company and related expenses.
Capital expenditures totaled $11.8 million during the fourth quarter of
2018, compared to capital expenditures of $11.9 million in the third
quarter of 2018, and $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The
fourth quarter capital spending was consistent with the third quarter as
our 2018 expenditures stabilized following the deployment of the fourth
hydraulic fracturing fleet in the second quarter.
Fourth quarter interest expense of $0.6 million was consistent with the
third quarter's interest expense, and down from $3.0 million in the
fourth quarter of 2017. The fourth quarter interest expense was
consistent with the third quarter and the interest expense decrease over
prior year period was primarily due to a lower debt outstanding balance
during the fourth quarter of 2018.
With the closing of the IPO subsequent to the end of the fiscal year,
the Company’s debt structure has improved meaningfully. QES ended the
fourth quarter of 2018 with a total debt balance of $29.5 million, $13.8
million of cash on hand, and $60.2 million of net availability under its
new senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility.
Share Repurchase Plan
On August 8, 2018, QES' Board of Directors approved a $6.0 million stock
repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase common stock in
the open market. The timing and amount of stock repurchases will depend
on market conditions and corporate, regulatory and other relevant
considerations. Repurchases may be commenced or suspended at any time
without notice. The program does not obligate QES to purchase any
particular number of shares of common stock during any period or at all,
and the program may be modified or suspended at any time, subject to the
Company's insider trading policy, at the Company’s discretion. As of
December 31, 2018, 0.1 million share repurchases were made under this
program.
About Quintana Energy Services
QES is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to
leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies
operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the
active major basins throughout the U.S. QES’ primary services include:
directional drilling, pressure pumping, pressure control and wireline
services. The Company offers a complementary suite of products and
services to a broad customer base that is supported by in-house
manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is
available at www.quintanaenergyservices.com.
Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements
This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects
of this release, including on the conference call announced herein)
contains certain statements and information that may constitute
“forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of
historical fact, which address activities, events or developments that
we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are
forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,”
“plan,” “forecasts,” “will,” “could,” “may,” and similar expressions
that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, and the
negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which are not
generally historical in nature, include those that express a belief,
expectation or intention regarding our future activities, plans and
goals and our current expectations with respect to, among other things:
our operating cash flows, the availability of capital and our liquidity;
our future revenue, income and operating performance; our ability to
sustain and improve our utilization, revenue and margins; our ability to
maintain acceptable pricing for our services; future capital
expenditures; our ability to finance equipment, working capital and
capital expenditures; our ability to execute our long-term growth
strategy; our ability to successfully develop our research and
technology capabilities and implement technological developments and
enhancements; and the timing and success of strategic initiatives and
special projects.
Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and
actual results could differ materially from our historical experience
and our present expectations or projections. These forward-looking
statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs,
forecasts for our existing operations, experience, expectations and
perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future
developments and their effect on us, and other factors believed to be
appropriate. Although management believes the expectations and
assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable
as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are
accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or
at all). Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks,
contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict
and many of which are beyond our control. Known material factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the
forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks
associated with the following: a decline in demand for our services,
including due to declining commodity prices, overcapacity and other
competitive factors affecting our industry; the cyclical nature and
volatility of the oil and gas industry, which impacts the level of
exploration, production and development activity and spending patterns
by E&P companies; a decline in, or substantial volatility of, crude oil
and gas commodity prices, which generally leads to decreased spending by
our customers and negatively impacts drilling, completion and production
activity; and other risks and uncertainties listed in our filings with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Current
Reports on Form 8-K that we file from time to time, Quarterly Reports on
Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or
revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise,
except as required by law.
Quintana Energy Services Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands of dollars and shares, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Revenues:
$
159,653
$
150,897
$
130,863
$
604,354
$
438,033
Costs and expenses:
Direct operating costs
126,904
118,525
96,603
468,502
335,609
General and administrative
22,322
22,540
18,068
97,280
69,856
Depreciation and amortization
12,418
12,033
11,423
46,683
45,687
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets
(1,046
)
(629
)
(340
)
(2,375
)
(2,639
)
Operating (loss) income
(945
)
(1,572
)
5,109
(5,736
)
(10,480
)
Non-operating income (expense):
Interest expense
(626
)
(574
)
(2,961
)
(11,825
)
(11,251
)
Other (expense) income
—
—
(58
)
—
666
(Loss) income before income tax
(1,571
)
(2,146
)
2,090
(17,561
)
(21,065
)
Income tax expense
(37
)
(207
)
(22
)
(621
)
(91
)
Net (loss) income
(1,608
)
(2,353
)
2,068
(18,182
)
(21,156
)
Net income (loss) attributable to predecessor
—
—
2,068
(1,546
)
(21,156
)
Net (loss) attributable to Quintana Energy Services Inc.
$
(1,608
)
$
(2,353
)
$
—
$
(16,636
)
$
—
Net (loss) income per common share:
Basic
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.07
)
—
$
(0.50
)
—
Diluted
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.07
)
—
$
(0.50
)
—
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
33,600
33,631
—
33,573
—
Diluted
33,600
33,631
—
33,573
—
Quintana Energy Services Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
13,804
$
8,751
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,841 and $776
101,620
83,325
Unbilled receivables
13,766
9,645
Inventories
23,464
22,693
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
7,481
9,520
Total current assets
160,135
133,934
Property, plant and equipment, net
153,878
128,518
Intangible assets, net
9,019
10,832
Other assets
1,517
2,375
Total assets
$
324,549
$
275,659
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
51,568
$
36,027
Accrued liabilities
37,533
33,825
Current portion of debt and capital lease obligations
422
79,443
Total current liabilities
89,523
149,295
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs of $0 and $1,709
29,500
37,199
Long-term capital lease obligations
3,451
3,829
Deferred tax liability
130
185
Other long-term liabilities
125
183
Total liabilities
122,729
190,691
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders’ and members’ equity
Members’ equity
—
212,630
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 authorized; none
issued and outstanding
—
—
Common shares, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 authorized; 33,774,053
issued; 33,541,161 outstanding
344
—
Additional paid-in-capital
349,080
—
Treasury stock, at cost, 232,892 common shares
(1,821
)
—
Accumulated deficit
(145,783
)
(127,662
)
Total shareholders’ and members’ equity
201,820
84,968
Total liabilities, shareholders’ and members’ equity
$
324,549
$
275,659
Quintana Energy Services Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of dollars)
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(18,182
)
$
(21,156
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities
Depreciation and amortization
46,683
45,687
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets
(7,785
)
(10,500
)
Non-cash interest expense
1,032
5,960
Loss on debt extinguishment
8,594
—
Provision for doubtful accounts
1,103
289
Deferred income tax expense
92
50
Stock-based compensation
17,898
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(19,398
)
(46,869
)
Unbilled receivables
(4,121
)
(1,953
)
Inventories
(770
)
(3,144
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,442
1,812
Other noncurrent assets
(3
)
(1,439
)
Accounts payable
10,647
6,969
Accrued liabilities
2,767
12,810
Other long-term liabilities
(60
)
(56
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
39,939
(11,540
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(64,957
)
(21,244
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
10,744
35,754
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(54,213
)
14,510
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving debt
41,500
11,035
Payments on revolving debt
(91,071
)
(21,964
)
Proceeds from term loans
—
5,000
Payments on term loans
(11,225
)
—
Payments on capital lease obligations
(380
)
(315
)
Payments on financed payables
(2,139
)
—
Payment of deferred financing costs
(1,564
)
(194
)
Prepayment premiums on early debt extinguishment
(1,346
)
—
Payments for treasury shares
(1,816
)
—
Proceeds from new shares issuance, net of underwriting commission
costs
90,542
—
Costs incurred for stock issuance
(3,174
)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
19,327
(6,438
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
5,053
(3,468
)
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period
8,751
12,219
Cash and cash equivalents end of period
$
13,804
$
8,751
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid for interest
$
2,087
$
5,755
Income taxes paid, net of refund
105
77
Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities
Non-cash proceeds from sale of assets held for sale
—
3,990
Fixed asset purchases in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
4,900
934
Financed payables
2,994
1,666
Non-cash capital lease additions
53
70
Non-cash payment for property, plant and equipment
3,279
711
Debt conversion of Former Term Loan to equity
33,631
—
Conversion of accrued interest to debt
—
4,202
Issuance of common shares for members’ equity
$
212,630
$
—
Quintana Energy Services Inc.
Additional Selected Operating Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(Unaudited)
Other Operational Data:
Directional Drilling rig days (1) (2)
5,564
4,874
3,798
18,252
14,407
Average monthly Directional Drilling rigs on revenue (3)
82
77
59
69
58
Total hydraulic fracturing stages
1,363
908
1,056
4,179
2,993
Average hydraulic fracturing revenue per stage
$
37,479
$
50,119
$
43,700
$
47,897
$
47,189
(1)
Rig days represent the number of days we are providing services to
rigs and are earning revenues during the period, including days that
standby revenues are earned.
(2)
Rigs on revenue represents the number of rigs earning revenues
during a time period, including days that standby revenues are
earned.
(3)
Includes unconventional stages and conventional jobs, the latter are
counted as a single stage.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is
used by management and external users of our financial statements, such
as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flows as
determined by GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or (loss)
plus income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization,
impairment charges, net (gain) or loss on disposition of assets, stock
based compensation, transaction expenses, rebranding expenses,
settlement expenses, severance expenses and equipment standup expense.
We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more
effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results
of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing
methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above in
arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially
from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting
methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by
which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered
as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined
in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance
or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are
significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s
financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax
structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of
which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Our computations of Adjusted
EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other
companies.
The following tables present reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the
most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the periods
indicated:
Quintana Energy Services Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands of dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net (loss) income
$
(1,608
)
$
(2,353
)
$
2,068
$
(18,182
)
$
(21,156
)
Income tax expense
37
207
22
621
91
Interest expense
626
574
2,961
11,825
11,251
Other expense (income)
—
—
58
—
(666
)
Depreciation and amortization expense
12,418
12,033
11,423
46,683
45,687
Gain on disposition of assets, net
(1,046
)
(629
)
(340
)
(2,375
)
(2,639
)
Non-cash stock based compensation
2,503
2,569
—
17,898
—
Transaction expense (1)
—
—
977
—
977
Rebranding expense (2)
74
193
(3
)
322
9
Settlement expense (3)
304
133
188
825
3,680
Severance expense (4)
107
74
41
235
243
Equipment and stand-up expense (5)
517
97
1,387
2,380
3,749
Adjusted EBITDA
$
13,932
$
12,898
$
18,782
$
60,232
$
41,226
(1) For 2017, represents professional fees related to
investment banking. There were no transaction expenses during 2018.
(2) Relates to expenses incurred in connection with
rebranding our business segments.
(3) For 2017, represents professional fees related to
investment banking, accounting and legal services associated with
entering into the Former Term Loan that were recorded in general and
administrative expenses. For 2018, represents lease buyouts, legal fees
for FLSA claims, facility closures and other non-recurring expenses that
were recorded in general and administrative expenses.
(4) Relates to severance expenses incurred in connection with
a program implemented to reduce headcount. In our performance for the
three months ended December 31, 2018, $0.1 million was recorded in
general and administrative expenses. All severance expenses in the third
quarter of 2018 were recorded in general and administrative expenses.
(5) Relates to equipment standup expenses incurred in
connection with the mobilization and redeployment of assets. In our
performance for the three months ended December 31, 2017, $0.5 million
was recorded in direct operating expenses and the remainder was recorded
in general and administrative expenses. For the year ended 2017
approximately $3.6 million was recorded in direct operating expenses and
approximately $0.1 million was recorded in general and administration
expenses. In our performance for the three months ended September 30,
2018, $0.1 million was recorded in general administrative expenses. In
our performance for the three months ended December 31, 2018,
approximately $0.5 million was recorded in direct operating expenses.
For the year ended 2018 approximately $2.2 million was recorded in
direct operating expenses and approximately $0.2 million was recorded in
general and administration expenses.
Quintana Energy Services Inc.
Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income
(In thousands of dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Directional Drilling
$
9,420
$
6,452
$
5,533
$
23,694
$
17,498
Pressure Pumping
4,131
5,795
10,500
28,700
27,784
Pressure Control
4,716
4,421
4,105
18,389
6,539
Wireline
(1,251
)
(738
)
1,535
1,362
(1,794
)
Corporate and Other
(6,589
)
(6,098
)
(5,481
)
(33,573
)
(17,459
)
Income tax expense
(37
)
(207
)
(22
)
(621
)
(91
)
Interest expense
(626
)
(574
)
(2,961
)
(11,825
)
(11,251
)
Depreciation and amortization
(12,418
)
(12,033
)
(11,423
)
(46,683
)
(45,687
)
Gain on disposition of assets, net
1,046
629
340
2,375
2,639
Other (expense) income
—
—
(58
)
—
666
Net (loss) income
$
(1,608
)
$
(2,353
)
$
2,068
$
(18,182
)
$
(21,156
)
Quintana Energy Services Inc.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(In thousands of dollars, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
Directional Drilling
Adjusted EBITDA
$
9,420
$
6,452
$
5,533
$
23,694
$
17,498
Revenue
60,365
50,919
38,279
192,491
145,230
Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percentage
15.6
12.7
14.5
12.3
12.0
Pressure Pumping
Adjusted EBITDA
4,131
5,795
10,500
28,700
27,784
Revenue
54,064
49,987
49,483
214,154
153,118
Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percentage
7.6
11.6
21.2
13.4
18.1
Pressure Control
Adjusted EBITDA
4,716
4,421
4,105
18,389
6,539
Revenue
31,557
31,138
26,520
122,620
89,912
Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percentage
14.9
14.2
15.5
15.0
7.3
Wireline
Adjusted EBITDA
(1,251
)
(738
)
1,535
1,362
(1,794
)
Revenue
13,667
18,853
16,582
75,089
49,773
Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percentage
(9.2
)
(3.9
)
9.3
1.8
(3.6
)
(1)
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as the quotient of Segment
Adjusted EBITDA and total segment revenue. Segment Adjusted EBITDA
is net income (loss) plus income taxes, net interest expense,
depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, net (gain) loss
on disposition of assets, stock based compensation, transaction
expenses, rebranding expenses, settlement expenses, severance
expenses and equipment standup expense.