Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Quintis Ltd    QIN   AU000000QIN5

QUINTIS LTD (QIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Quintis : Suspension from Official Quotation - Annual Listing Fees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 02:47am CEST

Market Announcement

22 August 2018

Suspension from Official Quotation

Under Listing Rule 17.6, any entity (if not already suspended) that has not paid its annual listing fees by close of business on Tuesday, 21 August 2018 will have its securities suspended from official quotation before the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 22 August 2018.

The following entities have not paid their annual listing fees in respect of the year ending 30 June 2019 but the securities are already suspended from official quotation.

Anaeco Limited

ANQ

ATC Alloys Limited

ATA

BigUn Limited

BIG

Byte Power Group Limited

BPG

Capital Mining Limited

CMY

CBL Corporation Limited

CBL

Cleveland Mining Company Limited

CDG

Condor Blanco Mines Limited

CDB

Diploma Group Limited

DGX

East West Energy Limited

EWE

GoConnect Limited

GCN

KBL Mining Limited

KBL

Kinetiko Energy Limited

KKO

Mesa Minerals Limited

MAS

Migme Limited

MIG

Mission Newenergy Limited

MBT

Murchison Holdings Limited

MCH

Onterran Limited

OTR

Quest Investments Limited

QST

Quintis Limited

QIN

Raffles Capital Limited

RAF

Raven Energy Limited

REL

Rision Limited

RNL

Shenhua International Limited

SHU

SIV Asset Management Limited

SAM

Skyland Petroleum Group Limited

SKP

Stargroup Limited

STL

Titanium Sands Limited

TSL

Veriluma Limited

VRI

Wavenet International Limited

WAL

Winha Commerce & Trade International Limited

WQW

WPG Resources Limited

WPG

XPD Soccer Gear Group Limited

XPD

XTV Networks Limited

XTV

Zamia Metals Limited

ZGM

In accordance with Listing Rule 16.5, entities that pay their annual listing fees after Tuesday, 21 August 2018 must pay by bank cheque only.

22 August 2018

Market Announcement 1/2

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Under Listing Rule 17.15, any entity that has not paid its annual listing fees as required by Listing Rule 16.5 by 5.00 pm AEST on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 will be removed from the Official List with effect from the close of trading on Tuesday, 28 August 2018.

Issued by

David Barnett

General Manager, Listings Compliance

22 August 2018

Market Announcement 2/2

Disclaimer

Quintis Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 00:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUINTIS LTD
02:47aQUINTIS : Suspension from Official Quotation - Annual Listing Fees
PU
06/08QUINTIS : Creditors vote for Quintis recapitalisation proposal
PU
02/16QUINTIS : Administrator/Receiver/Manager â“ Appointed
PU
01/23QUINTIS : Receivers and Managers Appointed
PU
01/19QUINTIS : Exercise of put option
PU
2017QUINTIS : Further update on Sandalwood Properties Ltd - AFSL
PU
2017QUINTIS : Updated forbearance agreement with Noteholders
PU
2017QUINTIS : Results of Meeting
PU
2017QUINTIS : Chairman and CEO Address 2017 Annual General Meeting
PU
2017QUINTIS : Update on Sandalwood Properties Ltd - AFSL
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Another Resource Estimate Post-Mortem 
Chart QUINTIS LTD
Duration : Period :
Quintis Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Julius Luke Matthys Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dalton Leslie Gooding Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Alistair Stevens Chief Financial Officer
Giovanni Groppoli Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Graham Doveton Kay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUINTIS LTD0.00%85
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.18.05%5 188
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION14.97%4 309
NORBORD INC30.55%3 687
CANFOR CORPORATION27.80%3 070
STELLA-JONES INC-12.10%2 360
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.