Quintis : Suspension from Official Quotation - Annual Listing Fees

22 August 2018

Suspension from Official Quotation

Under Listing Rule 17.6, any entity (if not already suspended) that has not paid its annual listing fees by close of business on Tuesday, 21 August 2018 will have its securities suspended from official quotation before the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 22 August 2018.

The following entities have not paid their annual listing fees in respect of the year ending 30 June 2019 but the securities are already suspended from official quotation.

 Anaeco Limited ANQ  ATC Alloys Limited ATA  BigUn Limited BIG  Byte Power Group Limited BPG  Capital Mining Limited CMY  CBL Corporation Limited CBL  Cleveland Mining Company Limited CDG  Condor Blanco Mines Limited CDB  Diploma Group Limited DGX  East West Energy Limited EWE  GoConnect Limited GCN  KBL Mining Limited KBL  Kinetiko Energy Limited KKO  Mesa Minerals Limited MAS  Migme Limited MIG  Mission Newenergy Limited MBT  Murchison Holdings Limited MCH  Onterran Limited OTR  Quest Investments Limited QST  Quintis Limited QIN  Raffles Capital Limited RAF  Raven Energy Limited REL  Rision Limited RNL  Shenhua International Limited SHU  SIV Asset Management Limited SAM  Skyland Petroleum Group Limited SKP  Stargroup Limited STL  Titanium Sands Limited TSL  Veriluma Limited VRI  Wavenet International Limited WAL  Winha Commerce & Trade International Limited WQW  WPG Resources Limited WPG  XPD Soccer Gear Group Limited XPD  XTV Networks Limited XTV  Zamia Metals Limited ZGM

In accordance with Listing Rule 16.5, entities that pay their annual listing fees after Tuesday, 21 August 2018 must pay by bank cheque only.

Under Listing Rule 17.15, any entity that has not paid its annual listing fees as required by Listing Rule 16.5 by 5.00 pm AEST on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 will be removed from the Official List with effect from the close of trading on Tuesday, 28 August 2018.

