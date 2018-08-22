Quintis : Suspension from Official Quotation - Annual Listing Fees

Market Announcement
22 August 2018
Suspension from Official Quotation
Under Listing Rule 17.6, any entity (if not already suspended) that has not paid its annual listing fees by close of business on Tuesday, 21 August 2018 will have its securities suspended from official quotation before the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 22 August 2018.
The following entities have not paid their annual listing fees in respect of the year ending 30 June 2019 but the securities are already suspended from official quotation.
|
|
Anaeco Limited
|
ANQ
|
|
ATC Alloys Limited
|
ATA
|
|
BigUn Limited
|
BIG
|
|
Byte Power Group Limited
|
BPG
|
|
Capital Mining Limited
|
CMY
|
|
CBL Corporation Limited
|
CBL
|
|
Cleveland Mining Company Limited
|
CDG
|
|
Condor Blanco Mines Limited
|
CDB
|
|
Diploma Group Limited
|
DGX
|
|
East West Energy Limited
|
EWE
|
|
GoConnect Limited
|
GCN
|
|
KBL Mining Limited
|
KBL
|
|
Kinetiko Energy Limited
|
KKO
|
|
Mesa Minerals Limited
|
MAS
|
|
Migme Limited
|
MIG
|
|
Mission Newenergy Limited
|
MBT
|
|
Murchison Holdings Limited
|
MCH
|
|
Onterran Limited
|
OTR
|
|
Quest Investments Limited
|
QST
|
|
Quintis Limited
|
QIN
|
|
Raffles Capital Limited
|
RAF
|
|
Raven Energy Limited
|
REL
|
|
Rision Limited
|
RNL
|
|
Shenhua International Limited
|
SHU
|
|
SIV Asset Management Limited
|
SAM
|
|
Skyland Petroleum Group Limited
|
SKP
|
|
Stargroup Limited
|
STL
|
|
Titanium Sands Limited
|
TSL
|
|
Veriluma Limited
|
VRI
|
|
Wavenet International Limited
|
WAL
|
|
Winha Commerce & Trade International Limited
|
WQW
|
|
WPG Resources Limited
|
WPG
|
|
XPD Soccer Gear Group Limited
|
XPD
|
|
XTV Networks Limited
|
XTV
|
|
Zamia Metals Limited
|
ZGM
In accordance with Listing Rule 16.5, entities that pay their annual listing fees after Tuesday, 21 August 2018 must pay by bank cheque only.
Under Listing Rule 17.15, any entity that has not paid its annual listing fees as required by Listing Rule 16.5 by 5.00 pm AEST on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 will be removed from the Official List with effect from the close of trading on Tuesday, 28 August 2018.
Issued by
David Barnett
General Manager, Listings Compliance
Disclaimer
Quintis Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 00:46:01 UTC