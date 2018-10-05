Log in
QUIXANT PLC    QXT   GB00B99PCP71

QUIXANT PLC (QXT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/05 05:35:11 pm
447.5 GBp
Quixant : Issue of Options & Director/PDMR Dealings

10/05/2018 | 06:58pm CEST

Quixant plc

('Quixant' or the 'Company')

Issue of Options & Director/PDMR Dealings

Quixant (AIM: QXT), a leading provider of specialised computing platforms and monitors for gaming and slot machine applications, announces that it has granted 100,000 options ('Options') over ordinary shares of 0.1 pence in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to Guy Millward, Chief Financial Officer of the Company (the 'Grant').

The Options are exercisable at a price of 430 pence per Ordinary Share, being the closing mid-market price of an Ordinary Share on 28 September 2018, being the last trading day before Mr Millward took up his role on 1 October 2018 and are exercisable from the date of the release of the Company's audited accounts for the year ending 31 December 2020. The Options are exercisable subject to the growth of the diluted earnings per Ordinary Share (as set out in each of the audited accounts for the years ending 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020) being equal to or greater than 10 per cent. in each financial year.

Following the Grant, there are a total of 437,268 Options outstanding, representing approximately 0.7 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.

Further detail is set out in the PDMR disclosure table below.

For further information please contact:

Quixant plc

Tel: +44 (0) 1223 892696

Jon Jayal (Chief Executive Officer)

Guy Millward (Chief Financial Officer)

Nominated Adviser and Broker:

finnCap Ltd

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Matt Goode / Simon Hicks (Corporate Finance)

Alice Lane (ECM)

Financial PR:

Tel: +44 (0) 20 8004 4217

Alma PR

John Coles / Susie Hudson

About Quixant

Quixant, founded in 2005, designs and manufactures highly optimised computing solutions and monitors principally for the global gaming industry. The Company is headquartered in Cambridge in the UK where the global sales function is based. North America sales and sales support is run from their subsidiary in Las Vegas. Quixant has its own manufacturing and engineering operation based in Taiwan and software engineering and customer support team based in Italy. All the specialised products software and manufacturing are produced in-house and Quixant owns all its own IP some of which is protected by patents and design rights.

In November 2015 Quixant acquired Densitron Technologies plc. Densitron has a strong heritage in the sale of electronic display solutions to global industrial markets. Through Densitron's experienced sales team, Quixant has a robust platform to build its business into wider industrial markets. In-depth information on the Company's products, markets, activities and history can be found on the corporate website at www.quixant.com.

The information contained in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Guy Millward

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Chief Financial Officer / PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Quixant plc

b)

LEI:

2138003VERSWQP561X71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Options over Ordinary Shares of £0.001

Identification code:

GB00B99PCP71

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Issue of options over Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

430 pence

100,000

d)

Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume:

· Price:

See 4 (c) above

e)

Date of the transaction:

1 October 2018

f)

Place of the transaction:

Off market transaction

Disclaimer

Quixant plc published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 16:57:08 UTC
