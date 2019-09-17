Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Quixant PLC    QXT   GB00B99PCP71

QUIXANT PLC

(QXT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/17 04:18:14 am
163 GBp   -46.20%
04:17aQUIXANT : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
07/23QUIXANT : Trading Update and Notice of Results
PU
07/22QUIXANT : Exercise of Options
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Quixant : Second Price Monitoring Extn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 04:17am EDT

RNS Number : 5833M

Quixant PLC

17 September 2019

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

APMEAPNXFESNEEF

Disclaimer

Quixant plc published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 08:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUIXANT PLC
04:17aQUIXANT : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
07/23QUIXANT : Trading Update and Notice of Results
PU
07/22QUIXANT : Exercise of Options
PU
07/04QUIXANT : Company Presentation
PU
06/19QUIXANT : Densitron appoints Simon Jones as Managing Director
AQ
05/01QUIXANT : Grant of Options
PU
05/01QUIXANT : Exercise of Options
PU
04/24QUIXANT : Metronia, BANDAI NAMCO Amusement and Quixant collaboration provides sh..
PU
04/16QUIXANT : Result of AGM
PU
04/10QUIXANT : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 119 M
EBIT 2019 20,1 M
Net income 2019 17,7 M
Finance 2019 22,5 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,91x
EV / Sales2020 1,67x
Capitalization 250 M
Chart QUIXANT PLC
Duration : Period :
Quixant PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUIXANT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,59  $
Last Close Price 3,77  $
Spread / Highest target 76,1%
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Francis Jayal Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Peagram Non-Executive Chairman
Sandra Lowman Operations Director
Guy Leighton Millward Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas Charles Leopold Jarmany Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUIXANT PLC-18.11%250
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.14.58%45 908
SANDS CHINA LTD.10.14%39 307
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED5.82%29 233
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL22.38%15 481
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED39.88%13 386
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group