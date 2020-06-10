QUIZ : Completion of Restructuring-Retail Store Portfolio

10 June 2020
('QUIZ' or the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries the 'Group')
Completion of Restructuring of Standalone Retail Store Portfolio
QUIZ, the omni-channel fast-fashion brand, confirms that pursuant to its announcement made at 7.00am this morning (the 'First Announcement'), Administrators were appointed to Kast Retail Limited ('Kast') earlier today. The Group has therefore completed the proposals to restructure its standalone retail store portfolio outlined in the First Announcement, including the Acquisition of the business and certain assets of Kast (acting through its Administrators).
Further updates regarding the re-opening of QUIZ stores will be provided as appropriate.
Capitalised terms used in this announcement are as defined in the First Announcement.
Notes: This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
