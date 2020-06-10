Log in
QUIZ plc    QUIZ   JE00BZ00SF59

QUIZ PLC

(QUIZ)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/10 10:06:33 am
7.69 GBX   +13.93%
10:13aQUIZ : Completion of Restructuring-Retail Store Portfolio
PU
04:51aLondon stocks bounce after two days of fall, Fed decision eyed
RE
04:00aQUIZ : Retailer Quiz to put stores subsidiary into administration
RE
QUIZ : Completion of Restructuring-Retail Store Portfolio

06/10/2020 | 10:13am EDT

10 June 2020

('QUIZ' or the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries the 'Group')

Completion of Restructuring of Standalone Retail Store Portfolio

QUIZ, the omni-channel fast-fashion brand, confirms that pursuant to its announcement made at 7.00am this morning (the 'First Announcement'), Administrators were appointed to Kast Retail Limited ('Kast') earlier today. The Group has therefore completed the proposals to restructure its standalone retail store portfolio outlined in the First Announcement, including the Acquisition of the business and certain assets of Kast (acting through its Administrators).

Further updates regarding the re-opening of QUIZ stores will be provided as appropriate.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement are as defined in the First Announcement.

Notes: This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Enquiries:

QUIZ plc

Via Hudson Sandler

Tarak Ramzan, Chief Executive Officer

Gerry Sweeney, Chief Financial Officer

Sheraz Ramzan, Chief Commercial Officer

Panmure Gordon (Nominated Adviser and Sole Broker)

Alina Vaskina / Joanna Langley (Corporate Finance)

Erik Anderson (Corporate Broking)

+44 (0) 207 886 2500

Hudson Sandler LLP (Public Relations)

+44 (0) 207 796 4133

Alex Brennan

Lucy Wollam

quiz@hudsonsandler.com

Disclaimer

QUIZ plc published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 14:12:02 UTC
