QUIZ plc    QUIZ   JE00BZ00SF59

QUIZ PLC

(QUIZ)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/04 03:36:11 am
15.25 GBp   -8.82%
QUIZ : Retailer QUIZ's profit slumps; to shut more stores

12/04/2019 | 03:19am EST

Fast-fashion retailer QUIZ Plc reported a plunge in half-year earnings on Wednesday and said it would shut additional loss-making smaller stores, as the retail sector in the UK struggles with sluggish demand.

The company's shares, now worth less than one-tenth of their value when they listed in 2017, dropped 16% on London's junior market AIM by 0811 GMT.

QUIZ said it has already shut seven concessions, with other closures planned after the key Christmas sales season.

The company, which operates 73 stores and 171 concessions in the country, said it has the option to renegotiate or terminate leases for half of its UK stores over the next two years.

The UK brick-and-mortar industry has gone through a period of intense transformation with fierce competition from stronger online rivals, steep costs and softer spending ahead of Brexit.

QUIZ said underlying pretax profit sank to 0.6 million pounds for the six months ended Sept. 30 from 4.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Due to certain impairments and leases, the company incurred an exceptional non-cash charge of 7 million pounds during the period, which resulted in loss before tax of 6.8 million pounds.

However, the retailer pointed to a positive response to recent product ranges and said it was "pleased" with sales across the recent Black Friday week, without disclosing the actual numbers.

Data from payments firm Barclaycard showed the value of Black Friday sales in Britain leapt 16.5% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 131 M
EBIT 2020 0,50 M
Net income 2020 0,40 M
Finance 2020 6,74 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 55,8x
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,11x
EV / Sales2021 0,10x
Capitalization 20,8 M
Chart QUIZ PLC
Duration : Period :
QUIZ plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUIZ PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,00  GBp
Last Close Price 16,73  GBp
Spread / Highest target 67,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tarak Ramzan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Alan Cowgill Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gerard Sweeney Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Roger Thomas Mather Independent Non-Executive Director
Charlotte Rose O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUIZ PLC-50.07%27
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE51.32%221 322
VF CORPORATION23.34%35 141
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.85.45%29 381
MONCLER S.P.A.37.47%10 851
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION2.02%7 971
