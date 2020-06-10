Log in
QUIZ PLC

QUIZ : Retailer Quiz to put stores subsidiary into administration

06/10/2020

British fashion retailer Quiz said on Wednesday it would place its stores unit into administration and then buy the business back so it can try to renegotiate better rental terms.

The group's 82 standalone stores in the United Kingdom and the Ireland, which have been closed in the coronavirus lockdown since March 22, are operated through its subsidiary, Kast Retail Limited.

Quiz is seeking the appointment of administrators to Kast and to subsequently acquire from the administrators the business and certain assets of Kast for 1.3 million pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Financials
Sales 2020 123 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 4,83 M 6,15 M 6,15 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,39 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart QUIZ PLC
Duration : Period :
QUIZ plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUIZ PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,50 GBX
Last Close Price 0,07 GBX
Spread / Highest target 17 678%
Spread / Average Target 12 493%
Spread / Lowest Target 7 307%
Managers
NameTitle
Tarak Ramzan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Alan Cowgill Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gerard Sweeney Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Roger Thomas Mather Independent Non-Executive Director
Charlotte Rose O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUIZ PLC-61.59%11
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-4.56%225 242
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.36.57%41 104
VF CORPORATION-35.33%26 469
MONCLER S.P.A.-13.33%9 907
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED7.49%8 583
