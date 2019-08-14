Log in
Qumu : Appoints Two New Executives to Lead Sales for the Americas and EMEA

08/14/2019

Enterprise video leader hires Michele Thomas and Pete Blackhurst to accelerate revenue growth through direct sales and channel partners

Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU), a leader in enterprise video, announced it has appointed two new Vice Presidents, Michele Thomas and Pete Blackhurst, to lead its Sales and Channel teams in the Americas and EMEA respectively. The move is part of Qumu’s long-term strategy to give greater focus on each region, and accelerate new customer acquisition on a global scale.

“Our greatest opportunity for growth in the next 18 months is building upon our success with market-leading partners like AT&T, British Telecom and Whitlock,” said Vern Hanzlik, President and CEO of Qumu. “Both Michele and Pete bring significant experience and connections within Enterprise Video and Video Conferencing to Qumu—as well as a relationship-driven approach to identifying, signing, training and monetizing partner networks.”

Thomas’ experience has included leadership roles in both direct sales and channel sales of enterprise software solutions to global corporations, holding executive positions at West Digital Media Services and Ignite Technologies. Most recently, Thomas was the North American Sales and Partner Engagement leader at Ramp, a provider of eCDN software for the enterprise.

Blackhurst, who joined Qumu as VP Sales, EMEA earlier in the year, has already been instrumental in multiple key enterprise deals in Germany and the Middle East. Before Qumu, he led successful enterprise technology sales teams at Vodafone, Sterling Software and Smart Communications, and has extensive experience selling into Europe, the Middle East and Australia.

“The hiring of Michele and Pete completes the final step in realigning our global sales team around two outstanding leaders, and monetizing our recently finalized partnership with British Telecom,” continued Hanzlik. “Together, I’m confident Michele and Pete will help Qumu meet or exceed our revenue goals for 2019.”

Those interested in finding out more about Qumu may visit the Qumu website at www.qumu.com.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.


© Business Wire 2019
